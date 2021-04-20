SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. today announced the appointment of James Mackay, PhD, to its board of directors. Dr. Mackay brings more than 30 years of in-depth experience to the team, as they reach Phase2b in the clinical development of AR882, the next generation molecule for the treatment of gout.
"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Mackay to the Arthrosi board," said Co-Founder and CEO Litain Yeh. "James brings a significant amount of experience, playing an instrumental role in the development and commercialization of the last two gout treatments. His experience, vision, and knowledge of the gout market will help guide our future success."
From 2013 to 2018, Dr. Mackay was President and CEO of Ardea Biosciences, where he was instrumental in setting up an innovative company model that retained the biotech's independence and accountability for the development of the gout franchise, including the subsequent FDA- and EMA-approved Zurampic and Duzallo, the first new mechanism of action treatments for gout in over 60 years. During his time, he also developed a synergistic and collaborative relationship with the parent company AstraZeneca.
In 2018, Dr. Mackay founded Aristea Therapeutics, an immunology focused company developing treatments for orphan diseases. He currently sits on the boards of BIOCOM and CONNECT, where he also serves as Chair. Dr. Mackay is also an independent board member of MatriSys Bioscience and Privo Technologies.
"I am thrilled to join the Arthrosi board to help prepare the market for this revolutionary gout treatment," said Dr. Mackay. "Finally, there will be a solution that will address the excretion of uric acid and help the many people living with this extremely painful condition."
About Arthrosi
Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in San Diego, CA, in 2018 with a mission to create a revolutionary treatment option to target uric acid levels and reduce joint damage for people living with gout. With its vast therapeutic and treatment knowledge, Arthrosi has accumulated a comprehensive and robust intellectual property portfolio and impressive Phase 1 and Phase 2a data showing industry leading efficacy rates and superior safety profiles.
