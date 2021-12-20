Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Escondido, California-based Bradawn Insurance Services, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1983, Bradawn Insurance Services offers health and welfare consulting services to large multi-state public, privately-held, nonprofit and for-profit employers and organizations. Dawna Gray and her associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Gregory, head of Gallagher's Southwest Region employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

"Bradawn Insurance Services is a growing, highly regarded benefits consultant that will enhance our large account health and welfare capabilities across Southern California," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Dawna and her associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

