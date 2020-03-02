Arthur_J_Gallagher_Logo.jpg

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Melville, New York-based CMS, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996, CMS, LLC is a full-service wholesale insurance broker working with agents across the United States. The team specializes in placing coverages for construction, importing, wholesaling/distributing, manufacturing and real estate businesses, as well as personal lines. Scott Charney, Rich Verdi, Michael Raab and their associates will continue to operate in their current location under the direction of Steve Levin, VP-Northeast Region for Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), a subsidiary of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

"CMS brings us strong market expertise in construction and real estate, and expands RPS's ability to deliver standard market coverage solutions to smaller agents," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Gallagher Chairman, President and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome to Scott, Michael, Rich and their associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

