ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Las Vegas, Nevada-based CRES Insurance Services, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996, CRES designs, markets and services comprehensive errors & omissions insurance and risk management services to real estate firms and professionals across the United States, particularly in the Southwest. The CRES team will continue to operate from their current locations in Las Vegas and San Diego under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Gallagher's North American Affinity operations.

"CRES's specialized expertise and product offerings to real estate agents complement and expand our strengths in that market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Steve Sargenti and his associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella                   

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP – Investor Relations                        

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com   

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

 

