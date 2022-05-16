Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

 By Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Hruska Insurancenter, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Mokena, Illinois-based Hruska Insurancenter, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1956, Hruska Insurancenter is a retail property/casualty brokerage with a particular focus on serving commercial real estate clients, including condominiums and apartment complexes. The team also supports a range of other commercial and personal lines clients, primarily throughout Chicagoland and the upper Midwest. Charles J. Hruska, III and his associates will continue to operate from their Mokena location under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Hruska Insurancenter is a specialist broker that will further expand our presence, markets and expertise in the habitational and commercial real estate market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Chuck and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

 

