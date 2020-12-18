Arthur_J_Gallagher_Logo.jpg

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of San Antonio-based PIATX, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, PIATX is an employee benefits broker and consultant focused on delivering responsive and innovative coverages and services to businesses across the state of Texas. The team will add to Gallagher's existing benefits capabilities in San Antonio and expand its footprint in the Texas small group benefits space. Edward King and his associates will relocate to Gallagher's existing San Antonio office, led by Walter Sprang, under the direction of Robby White, head of Gallagher's South Central Region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations. 

"The PIATX team represents a great cultural fit with Gallagher, embodying our dual focus on driving sales growth while delivering responsive client service," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Eddie and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

