Arthur_J_Gallagher_Logo.jpg

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

 By Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Charles W. Merriam & Son, Inc., dba The Merriam Agency. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1895, The Merriam Agency is a full-service insurance agency with offices in upstate N.Y. (including Schenectady) and Colorado Springs, Colo. The team offers a full range of commercial, personal lines and employee benefits coverages and services, and specializes in serving nonprofit and social service clients across the United States. Brian Merriam and his team will operate under the direction of Patrick Kennedy, head of Gallagher's Northeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The Merriam Agency has been serving the nonprofit community for 125 years! Their deep expertise and long-standing relationships in that market will complement and expand Gallagher's existing strengths," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome Brian and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Linda J. Collins

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

