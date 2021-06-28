TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmaceutical consulting firm Artia Solutions, LLC, welcomes Chris Andrews, PharmD, as the company's Vice President of Client Relations. Andrews joins Artia Solutions with more than 17 years of experience in Medicaid administration.
He will be responsible for supervising, coordinating and managing the client relations process at Artia Solutions.
"Chris's experience and knowledge is unparalleled in our industry," said George Kitchens, CEO and Senior Partner at Artia Solutions. "It's only surpassed by his strong character. We are thrilled and thankful to have Chris join the Artia family."
Previously, Andrews served state Medicaid pharmacy programs for 17 years in the Magellan Medicaid Administration (MMA) preferred drug list (PDL) program. In 2004, he began as a Clinical Account Manager for several states, with responsibilities including the implementation and daily operation of supplemental rebate and PDL programs for multiple states. This position served as the foundation for his pharmacoeconomic analysis skills that would propel his career with MMA. Andrews explained clinical and financial analysis in Pharmacy & Therapeutics (P&T) Committee meetings for over 200 PDL classes on an annual basis and would go on to lead P&T meetings for 17 states. He also contributed to MMA's library of Therapeutic Class Reviews as a writer and editor.
In 2011, Andrews was promoted to Director of Clinical Services for PDL programs at MMA. In this role, he added leadership for the PDL Clinical Account Manager team and responsibility for 15 state customer contracts for PDL services. As Director, Andrews developed a number of regular reports that provided market context for both the rebate negotiation team as well as state customers that supported PDL recommendations. He took an active role with manufacturers to shape supplemental rebate strategy through clinical analysis and net pricing trends. This work extended into co-author status for the industry's first trend report from the Medicaid fee-for-service net spend standpoint, the Magellan Rx Management Medicaid Pharmacy Trend Report, from the first edition in 2016 through 2020.
Andrews was named Vice President, Account Management in 2017 for MMA's PDL business line. With this advancement came additional responsibilities for manufacturer relations, rebate negotiation, and business development for the country's largest PDL services provider. Under his leadership, MMA's Medicaid footprint grew to 26 state PDL programs and over 33 million Medicaid recipients. With responsibility for the entire business unit, Andrews led MMA to winning proposals for new business and customer retention as well as additional program sales for medical supplies rebates and PDL compliance monitoring of managed care organizations. His thorough knowledge of the pharmaceuticals market in Medicaid brought hundreds of millions in supplemental rebate dollars to MMA state customers. Andrews' Medicaid expertise has been noted in interactions with the Senate Finance Committee, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the Congressional Budget Office.
Andrews graduated from The Ohio State University with his bachelor's degree in Pharmacy and earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from University of Cincinnati.
