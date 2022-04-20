Veteran Disney Executive Brings His Global Digital Distribution and Process and Organizational Integration Expertise to Whip Media
LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations, has appointed Artin Nazarian as Vice President of Global Enterprise Account Management. In this newly created role, Nazarian will develop and grow the company's enterprise platform customer relationships worldwide including focusing on strategy, product adoption, and revenue.
Nazarian joins Whip Media following nearly two decades at The Walt Disney Company, where he most recently served as the entertainment giant's head of global integration and digital distribution operation's strategy. Notably, he designed and implemented operating models to align with the company's ever-growing business needs, streamlining the global digital supply chain for digital retailers like Apple, Netflix and Disney's foundational streaming service, Disney+. In addition, Artin was part of the leadership team involved in the integration of Twentieth Century Fox's distribution operations following Disney's $71 billion acquisition.
In his 19 years at Disney, Nazarian's areas of emphasis included strategy, digital distribution, process and organizational integration, change management and system adoption, and technical services.
"Artin's understanding and application of technology, process improvement and people is second to none." said Saj Jayasinghe, Whip Media's SVP of Global Enterprise Account Management. "His track record of success in understanding and implementing enterprise technologies with daunting timelines at one of the largest entertainment companies in the world while - maintaining stellar key internal and external relationships with many of Disney's partners so successfully, make him an immediate asset to Whip Media and our customers. After working with him for so many years as a great partner and now getting to work with him side by side at Whip Media to exponentially grow our business is incredibly exciting! "
Nazarian is also an author and passionate entrepreneur, having founded multiple enterprise software startups. Last year he wrote about his distinctive journey – having emigrated from Iran at the age of 10 and becoming an entertainment executive by 30 – in his Amazon bestselling book "Side Adventure: The playbook to leverage your corporate job, pursue a side venture, and find happiness and fulfillment."
"I couldn't be more excited to join Whip Media," Nazarian said. "The company has a distinctive value proposition and Whip Media is held in high regard thanks to its unique suite of tools. I'm confident my background and expertise will help Whip Media continue to scale and grow for years to come."
Nazarian's appointment comes only weeks after the commercial launch of the Whip Media Exchange, a first-of-its-kind global licensing and research platform for film and TV content.
Whip Media will be at the 2022 NAB Show next week in Las Vegas at booth W9403 to showcase the Exchange along with the company's CVM and CVMi platforms.
About Whip Media
Whip Media is a market leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations. Our solutions connect and scale data, processes and teams across licensing, content planning, and financial operations to improve decision making, drive efficiency, revenue, and growth. The company's latest innovation, The Whip Media Exchange, is a first-of-its-kind content licensing and research platform for buyers and sellers of film and TV content, with real-time access to data and performance predictions to accelerate deal making. For more information, visit http://www.whipmedia.com.
