FAIRWAY, Kan., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc. (Artio), a medical device company developing innovative products for the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart markets has appointed seasoned medical device sales executive Jeff Weinrich to its Board of Directors. Weinrich is currently on the Senior Regional Management Team at Corindus Vascular Robotics, a commercial robotics company developing first-to-market interventional robotic solutions to the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and cardiology markets that was recently acquired by Siemens Healthineers for $1.1 billion.
"We welcome Jeff to our Board as the company prepares for U.S. regulatory clearance of our first products," said F. Nicholas Franano, President and CEO of Artio. "With an impressive track record leading sales and marketing teams and commercializing medical technologies in key therapeutic spaces for Artio, Jeff can help guide the company as we build out our commercial capabilities."
Weinrich brings more than two decades of experience leading and scaling sales teams at market-leading medical device companies including Corindus Vascular Robotics (acquired by Siemens Healthineers), Spectranetics Corp. (acquired by Phillips), Guidant Corporation (acquired by Boston Scientific), Cyberonics (now LivaNova), and Johnson & Johnson. His expertise includes selling capital and disposable devices into interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, vascular surgery, and electrophysiology. Prior to Corindus, Weinrich was Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Sales Strategy at medZERO, the world's first mobile payments platform dedicated to serving the healthcare industry.
"I am very excited to be joining Artio's Board of Directors at this critical time," said Weinrich. "The company has made tremendous progress developing a portfolio of innovative endovascular products, and I look forward to working with the Artio team to bring these products to market."
About Artio Medical
Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative endovascular products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. Artio's products are designed to provide precision placement, immediate occlusion, and rapid sealing of arteries, veins, saccular aneurysms, and other blood-containing structures. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.