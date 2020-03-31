FAIRWAY, Kan., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc. (Artio), a medical device company developing innovative products for the peripheral vascular and neurovascular markets, announced today it has closed an additional $8.8 million in Series A financing, bringing the total capital raised to date to more than $20 million.
"Artio is developing a strong portfolio of disruptive, next-generation peripheral vascular and neurovascular embolization products, and we were thrilled to help lead the latest round of funding," said Nathaniel Hagedorn, Founder and CEO of Northpoint Development. "I have been incredibly fortunate to have so many people help me build my business and am happy to 'pay it forward' to a fellow entrepreneur with a clear vision and accomplished team."
The additional funds will help Artio obtain 510(k) marketing clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the Solus Gold™ Embolization Device in the US.
"We appreciate the strong support from our new and existing investors," said F. Nicholas Franano, MD, President and CEO of Artio. "Our team is looking forward to making our innovative products available to physicians and patients."
About Artio Medical
Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative endovascular products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. Artio's products are designed to provide precision placement, immediate occlusion, and rapid sealing of arteries, veins, saccular aneurysms, and other blood-containing structures. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.
About Solus Gold™ Embolization Device
Continued blood flow through damaged or diseased blood vessels can result in life-threatening bleeding and other serious medical conditions. Peripheral vascular embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that blocks or reduces blood flow in blood vessels. The Solus Gold Embolization Device is the first metal implant to provide a solid barrier to blood flow, and is developed for peripheral vascular embolization. The combination of a low-profile, flexible delivery system and a detachable gold metal implant is designed for passage through tortuous blood vessels, precision placement, and immediate vessel occlusion after placement of a single device.