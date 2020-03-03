SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of Value Plus Flooring, LLC ("Value Plus" or the "Company"). ADG is a dealer of flooring products and services, providing design, procurement, installation and quality control of flooring and complementary products for homebuilders and multi-family developers.
Value Plus is a leading provider of installation services for flooring and complementary products, primarily serving multi-family new construction and multi-family relay/aftermarket segments. Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, the Company serves the Minneapolis-Saint Paul region and surrounding areas, and has been a trusted partner to its general contractor, multi-family developer and homebuilder customers since 1996.
"Value Plus' established presence in the industry and strong customer relationships are a welcomed addition to Artisan Design Group and we look forward to partnering with them," said Larry Barr and Wayne Joseph, Co-CEOs of ADG. "The Company will help ADG build scale and extend our national reach to the Midwest region, allowing us to better serve our multi-family customers."
Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, ADG operates more than 90 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 1,300 independent contractors across 17 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu Floors. The acquisition of Value Plus represents ADG's sixth acquisition over the past thirteen months under Sterling's ownership. The company has completed fourteen total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring specialists.
About The Sterling Group
Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 56 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $10.0 billion. Currently, Sterling has over $2.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.
