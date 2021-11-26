MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This collection of Jason's latest work will be exhibited from November 30th to December 5th, 2021 at Context Art Miami in collaboration with Axiom Contemporary Booth #A19. The fair will be held alongside Art Miami at the prestigious waterfront location at One Miami Herald Plaza on Biscayne Bay, nestled between the Venetian and MacArthur Causeways in the heart of Downtown Miami.
Jason will be displaying 6 select sculptures based on some of his generations favourite sugar loaded breakfast cereals.
"From tigers to roosters, and along with sports stars and our favorite cartoon characters, cereal boxes have been an iconic art form for decades. These cardboard works of marketing, available in unlimited quantities, where promptly touted to the youth of North American every Saturday morning alongside our favorite cartoon characters. I am proud to present and immortalize several of these nostalgic images in limited edition through my latest collection called 'Serial Popaganda.'"
About Context Art Miami
CONTEXT Art Miami, presented by Art Miami, returns for its ninth edition Nov 30 - Dec 5, 2021 and will feature international galleries showcasing emerging, mid-career and cutting-edge artists.
CONTEXT Art Miami continues to develop and push boundaries on the conversation about contemporary art. The Fair offers an exceptionally strong platform for collectors to discover and acquire fresh and significant works in today's primary art market.
Be sure to also visit CONTEXT ART MIAMI +ONLINE, a curated digital exhibition offering dedicated acquisition rooms, powered by Hook, which will run concurrent with the in-person fairs.
About Axiom Contemporary
Axiom Contemporary is a global art gallery, specializing in pop, abstract, neo-street, and contemporary artworks from emerging and mid-career artists.
About Jason Dussault
The world's most impactful art is born from the expression of internal struggle. Jason Dussault has wielded the power of that understanding and has channeled that energy through nostalgic iconography. Jason creates an homage to one of the most primitive yet connected mediums in art history, the mosaic.
By combining tile, paint, grout, resin and vintage porcelain, Jason has re-envisioned a 4,000 year old craft that has spawned masterpieces and, has made it his own. A true labor of love, Jason's pieces are created over a two to four week process which he navigates on his own accord, free from assistants or interns.
The artist has an impressive list of accomplishments and collaborations including; a commission by FC Barcelona to create a mosaic artwork of their coat of arms, where it was presented at the Rainbow Room in NYC and hand signed by all the soccer players, which was then put up for a charity auction.
A sold-out solo art exhibit in NYC, hosted by the late Glenn O'Brian editor of Interview Magazine and Warhol factory member; one-month Artist-in-Residency at Ruschmeyer's Hotel in Montauk, Long Island, NY, where Jason created a series of vintage mosaic surfboards in an interactive outdoor setting; Invitation to host an artist workshop and talk at the Soho House members club NYC; Rogers production of reality TV show Dussault Inc.; Creator of the iconic Dussault Hoodies; partnership with KISS' Gene Simmons; and an Indy Car collaboration. Jason Dussault is represented by Hoerle-Guggenheim Contemporary Art Gallery in NYC, AXIOM Contemporary in Scottsdale AZ and Philadelphia PA and at Maddox Gallery in Mayfair, London.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.jasondussault.com
