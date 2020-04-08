BOSTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arup, a global leader in the built environment, announced today that Saygin "Sy" Oytan has joined the firm to serve as Arup's Offshore Wind Leader in the Americas. As an associate principal in the Boston office, Oytan will lead strategic business development initiatives aimed at expanding Arup's presence in the US offshore wind market.
Offering an integrated suite of engineering and advisory services, Arup's global offshore wind business has built a strong reputation for partnering with clients on the supply and demand side – developing and delivering complex offshore wind projects aligned with subsea geology and market conditions. Arup has worked throughout the entire offshore-wind value chain from engineering design to procurement support, and fabrication supervision.
"We are anticipating major growth in the offshore wind market in the US in coming years," said Brian Swett, Leader of Arup's Boston office. "With Sy at the helm as our new Offshore Wind Leader in the Americas, I'm confident that Arup's offshore wind business will continue to grow and mature in lockstep with the market, providing more services and more value to our clients across North America."
"Arup is committed to quality service to our clients and local communities – advancing our global expertise in wind energy. Sy is an enthusiastic, values-driven, and knowledgeable leader that will be a great partner to our clients and inspiration to our staff," said Cole Roberts, Arup Americas Energy Leader.
Oytan brings nearly two decades of experience managing the development and construction of international offshore and onshore wind projects. In his most recent role as the Director of Offshore Wind for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), he led a range of offshore wind port and supply chain development initiatives. Prior to joining NJEDA, Oytan established a joint venture led by the wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Siemens Gamesa and won a 1,000 MW onshore wind farm project in Turkey with an investment value of $1bn. Oytan also started up and led Nord Renewable Energy Consulting in Europe to provide project development, owner's engineering, lender's engineering, and transaction advisory services to utilities, strategic investors and banks for onshore and offshore wind farm projects.
"I'm excited to join the Arup team that has been working diligently to support our international and national clients in offshore wind energy development. The offshore wind market in the US is growing rapidly where a capacity of 9,040 MW is under development with secured financial mechanism. State governors, legislatures and energy agencies are boldly moving forward on huge offshore wind programs and projects. The total size of state commitments to offshore wind is in the range of 26,000 MW to be operational by 2035. Arup's global expertise in complex and multi-disciplinary projects is needed in this nascent market," said Sy Oytan.
Arup partners with clients to design and deliver successful renewable energy projects that advance the future energy system – resilient, clean, and affordable. Most recently, Arup has been appointed by Crown Estate Scotland as specialist reviewers for ScotWind Leasing – the first offshore wind leasing round in Scotland for a decade. Recognized thought leaders in the future of offshore wind, the Americas offshore wind team has extensive experience in energy advisory services, logistics planning, and the design of offshore structures, ports, and harbors.
