As the School Year Begins, Nearly Three-Fourths of K-12 Educators Consider Their Jobs Risky in Terms of Potential Exposure to COVID-19

Sixty-One Percent Say the Pandemic Has Had a Negative Impact on Their Finances; 76 Percent Concerned the Crisis Will Impact Retirement Security Despite Concerns, Most Public School Employees Value Serving Their Community During This Difficult Time, According to National Polling from the Center for State and Local Government Excellence and ICMA-RC Webinar on August 26th at 1:00 PM ET to Review Findings