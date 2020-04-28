As U.S. States Re-Start Their Economies, New Eagle Hill Consulting Research Finds More Than Half of U.S. Employees Worry About Exposure to COVID-19 at Their Workplace

56 Percent Say Employers Have Right to Know if Employees Test Positive 53 Percent of Workers Indicate the Availability of Cornonavirus Testing Would Make Them Feel Safe Going Back to Work; 42 Percent Want to Retain Remote Work Flexibility Webinar on April 29th at 2:00 PM ET to Review Findings