MIAMI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASAP Group welcomes experienced project managers Michael Bowen for ASAP Installations LLC and Elizabeth (Beth) Brown for ASAP Specialty Foundations LLC to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding list of projects and strong company growth.
Bowen brings over 30 years of nationwide experience in the construction industry and possesses a vast experience in managing from conception through conclusion a diversity of projects, including roadways, bridges, dams, utilities, power plants, site packages, and Corps of Engineering work. Prior to joining ASAP Group, Bowen held positions such senior project manager, general manager and operations manager with Lyons Construction, Tetra Tec, Morgan Corp, HRI Bridge Co., Hubbard Construction, Co., and Middlesex Company, Inc. "Michael's advanced project management experience and vast knowledge in foundations made him the top choice for the position", adds vice president of ASAP Installations LLC, Kerry Lopez.
Brown has nearly 20 years of civil engineering and project management experience, with particular expertise in specialty areas including, but not limited to, tiebacks, ACIP/CFA piling systems, micropiles, permeation grouting, helical piles, earth retention systems using both sheet piling and soldier pile and lagging and conventional concrete pit underpinning, to name a few. Her most recent position prior to joining ASAP Group entail project manager at Keller North America (formerly Moretrench Group later acquired by HB/Keller) for nearly 10 years. "Beth's knowledge of the market, her expertise with our work and her superb work ethics will allow us to grow our scopes and position ourselves as market leaders", adds vice president of ASAP Specialty Foundations LLC, Stephen Dimino.
"We are very pleased to welcome our new Project Managers Elizabeth Brown and Michael Bowen, who bring extensive experience and new expertise to ASAP Group, which will enable us to expand both our services and geographical areas. They are a great addition to help us with the extensive and spectacular growth we are going through. Both are committed to maintaining high quality work and services to all of our clients, existing and new alike, while strengthening our organization and bringing latest technology and project solutions", says chief executive officer of ASAP-Group LLC, Simon Den Tuinder.
In addition to people power, ASAP Group is adding top machine power! ASAP Group is pleased to announce a substantial increase in its fleet of construction equipment with 2 grout plants with silo's, a 120-ton crawler crane, a PMI sheet piler, an excavator mounted TEI drill mast and two Comacchio drill rigs. We are also finalizing the construction of a brand-new second-generation ASAP SheetpilerTM. With the purchase of this new equipment, the Group would be increasing its capacity by 50% before June of this year. "These additions enable us to service all of our existing and new customers in our expanding home market and creates opportunities to expand into the Mid-Atlantic and Gulf Coast areas", adds Den Tuinder.
About ASAP-Group LLC
ASAP Group is an all-round partnership of foundation companies with ASAP Installations LLC specializing in sheet pile installation based on patented technology and equipment developed in Europe; and ASAP Specialty Foundations LLC and ASAP Engineering LLC specializing in a broad variety of shoring and foundation support and value-engineering solutions. ASAP Group is a family-owned business based on relationships, trust, competence, technology and sustainability. Visit www.asapgroup.com.
