DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported net income for the fourth quarter 2019 of $43.6 million ($2.26 per diluted share). This compares to net income of $40.4 million ($2.06 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter.
It also reported adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter 2019 of $48.9 million ($2.53 per diluted share) compared to $43.2 million ($2.20 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter, a 15% increase in adjusted earnings per share.
Net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was adjusted for a $7.1 million pre-tax charge for franchise rights impairments ($0.27 per diluted share), a $0.6 million pre-tax charge for real estate related charges ($0.03 per diluted share), and a $0.6 million pre-tax gain from a legal settlement ($0.03 per diluted share). Net income for the fourth quarter 2018 was adjusted for a $3.7 million pre-tax charge for franchise rights impairments ($0.14 per diluted share).
"We delivered a very strong quarter. We grew revenue 6%, increased used unit sales 15%, delivered 8% parts and service gross profit growth, grew F&I gross profit by 8%, and grew adjusted EPS 15%," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we signed an agreement to acquire 20 Park Place luxury franchises in the Dallas Fort Worth Market. This acquisition will transform our total portfolio to 50% luxury stores and add approximately $1.9 billion in expected annualized revenues. We believe these acquisitions coupled with our announced divestitures, will strategically make Asbury a stronger company."
Fourth Quarter 2019 Operational Summary
Total company:
- Total revenue increased 6%; gross profit increased 7%
- Gross margin increased 10 basis points to 15.9%
- SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased 10 basis points to 68.3%
- Adjusted operating margin increased 10 basis point to 4.6%
- Adjusted EPS increased 15%
Same store:
- Total revenue increased 2%; gross profit increased 3%
- Gross margin increased 20 basis points to 16.0%
- New vehicle revenue decreased 3%; gross profit decreased 4%
- Used vehicle retail revenue increased 10%; gross profit increased 1%
- Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 4%
- Parts and service revenue increased 5%; gross profit increased 4%
Strategic Highlights:
- Signed an agreement to acquire 20 Park Place luxury franchises that we expect to close in March 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. We expect these dealerships to generate approximately $1.9 billion in annualized revenue.
- Acquired a Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram store in the Denver market in late January 2020. We expect this store to generate approximately $124 million in annual revenues.
- Signed an agreement to divest all five stores in the Mississippi market that we expect to close in March 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. These dealerships generated approximately $334 million in annualized revenue.
- Signed an agreement to divest our Nissan Atlanta store that we expect to close in February 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. This dealership generated approximately $77 million in annualized revenue.
For the full year 2019, the Company reported net income of $184.4 million ($9.55 per diluted share) compared to $168.0 million ($8.28 per diluted share) in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for 2019 was $182.5 million ($9.46 per diluted share) compared to $170.8 million ($8.41 per diluted share) in the prior year period, a 12% increase in adjusted EPS.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
Increase
%
2019
2018
REVENUE:
New vehicle
$
1,039.4
$
1,022.4
$
17.0
2
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
491.5
427.9
63.6
15
%
Wholesale
49.7
45.5
4.2
9
%
Total used vehicle
541.2
473.4
67.8
14
%
Parts and service
229.7
211.1
18.6
9
%
Finance and insurance, net
83.7
77.3
6.4
8
%
TOTAL REVENUE
1,894.0
1,784.2
109.8
6
%
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle
44.7
43.9
0.8
2
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
30.9
29.3
1.6
5
%
Wholesale
0.4
—
0.4
—
%
Total used vehicle
31.3
29.3
2.0
7
%
Parts and service
141.9
131.3
10.6
8
%
Finance and insurance, net
83.7
77.3
6.4
8
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT
301.6
281.8
19.8
7
%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling, general and administrative
206.1
192.2
13.9
7
%
Depreciation and amortization
9.5
8.5
1.0
12
%
Franchise rights impairment
7.1
3.7
3.4
92
%
Other operating (income) expenses, net
(0.2)
0.1
(0.3)
NM
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
79.1
77.3
1.8
2
%
OTHER EXPENSES:
Floor plan interest expense
8.2
9.5
(1.3)
(14)
%
Other interest expense, net
13.7
13.7
—
—
%
Total other expenses, net
21.9
23.2
(1.3)
(6)
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
57.2
54.1
3.1
6
%
Income tax expense
13.6
13.7
(0.1)
(1)
%
NET INCOME
$
43.6
$
40.4
$
3.2
8
%
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic—
Net income
$
2.28
$
2.09
$
0.19
9
%
Diluted—
Net income
$
2.26
$
2.06
$
0.20
10
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
19.1
19.3
(0.2)
(1)
%
Restricted stock
0.1
0.1
—
—
%
Performance share units
0.1
0.2
(0.1)
(50)
%
Diluted
19.3
19.6
(0.3)
(2)
%
______________________________
NM—Not Meaningful
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
Increase
%
2019
2018
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
7,055
6,452
603
9
%
Import
15,723
16,394
(671)
(4)
%
Domestic
4,829
4,951
(122)
(2)
%
Total new vehicle
27,607
27,797
(190)
(1)
%
Used vehicle retail
22,272
19,298
2,974
15
%
Used to new ratio
80.7
%
69.4
%
1130 bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
37,650
$
36,781
$
869
2
%
Used vehicle retail
22,068
22,173
(105)
—
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
3,586
$
3,487
$
99
3
%
Import
674
830
(156)
(19)
%
Domestic
1,822
1,575
247
16
%
Total new vehicle
1,619
1,579
40
3
%
Used vehicle retail
1,387
1,518
(131)
(9)
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,678
1,641
37
2
%
Front end yield (1)
3,194
3,196
(2)
—
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
6.5
%
6.4
%
10 bps
Import
2.3
%
2.9
%
(60) bps
Domestic
4.4
%
3.9
%
50 bps
Total new vehicle
4.3
%
4.3
%
0 bps
Used vehicle retail
6.3
%
6.8
%
(50) bps
Parts and service
61.8
%
62.2
%
(40) bps
Total gross profit margin
15.9
%
15.8
%
10 bps
SG&A metrics
Rent expense
$
6.8
$
6.5
$
0.3
5
%
Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit
68.3
%
68.2
%
10 bps
SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit
66.1
%
65.9
%
20 bps
Operating metrics
Income from operations as a percentage of revenue
4.2
%
4.3
%
(10) bps
Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
26.2
%
27.4
%
(120) bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue
4.6
%
4.5
%
10 bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
28.6
%
28.7
%
(10) bps
Revenue mix
New vehicle
54.9
%
57.3
%
Used vehicle retail
26.0
%
24.0
%
Used vehicle wholesale
2.6
%
2.6
%
Parts and service
12.1
%
11.8
%
Finance and insurance
4.4
%
4.3
%
Total revenue
100.0
%
100.0
%
Gross profit mix
New vehicle
14.8
%
15.6
%
Used vehicle retail
10.3
%
10.4
%
Used vehicle wholesale
0.1
%
—
%
Parts and service
47.0
%
46.6
%
Finance and insurance
27.8
%
27.4
%
Total gross profit
100.0
%
100.0
%
_____________________________
(1)
Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
Increase
%
2019
2018
Revenue
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
387.7
$
351.5
$
36.2
10
%
Import
426.9
460.8
(33.9)
(7)
%
Domestic
169.0
200.0
(31.0)
(16)
%
Total new vehicle
983.6
1,012.3
(28.7)
(3)
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
465.5
422.6
42.9
10
%
Wholesale
48.0
44.7
3.3
7
%
Total used vehicle
513.5
467.3
46.2
10
%
Parts and service
218.4
208.8
9.6
5
%
Finance and insurance
79.6
76.4
3.2
4
%
Total revenue
$
1,795.1
$
1,764.8
$
30.3
2
%
Gross profit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
25.3
$
22.5
$
2.8
12
%
Import
9.3
13.3
(4.0)
(30)
%
Domestic
7.3
7.8
(0.5)
(6)
%
Total new vehicle
41.9
43.6
(1.7)
(4)
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
29.3
29.0
0.3
1
%
Wholesale
0.5
—
0.5
—
%
Total used vehicle
29.8
29.0
0.8
3
%
Parts and service:
Customer pay
76.5
73.4
3.1
4
%
Warranty
21.2
20.1
1.1
5
%
Wholesale parts
6.0
5.9
0.1
2
%
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
103.7
99.4
4.3
4
%
Reconditioning and preparation
31.4
30.4
1.0
3
%
Total parts and service
135.1
129.8
5.3
4
%
Finance and insurance
79.6
76.4
3.2
4
%
Total gross profit
$
286.4
$
278.8
$
7.6
3
%
SG&A expense
$
196.6
$
189.6
$
7.0
4
%
SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit
68.6
%
68.0
%
60 bps
_____________________________
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
Increase
%
2019
2018
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
7,028
6,452
576
9
%
Import
14,922
16,047
(1,125)
(7)
%
Domestic
4,109
4,951
(842)
(17)
%
Total new vehicle
26,059
27,450
(1,391)
(5)
%
Used vehicle retail
20,905
19,050
1,855
10
%
Used to new ratio
80.2
%
69.4
%
1080
bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
37,745
$
36,878
$
867
2
%
Used vehicle retail
22,267
22,184
83
—
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
3,600
$
3,487
$
113
3
%
Import
623
829
(206)
(25)
%
Domestic
1,777
1,575
202
13
%
Total new vehicle
1,608
1,588
20
1
%
Used vehicle retail
1,402
1,522
(120)
(8)
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,695
1,643
52
3
%
Front end yield (1)
3,211
3,204
7
—
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
6.5
%
6.4
%
10
bps
Import
2.2
%
2.9
%
(70)
bps
Domestic
4.3
%
3.9
%
40
bps
Total new vehicle
4.3
%
4.3
%
0
bps
Used vehicle retail
6.3
%
6.9
%
(60)
bps
Parts and service:
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
47.5
%
47.6
%
(10)
bps
Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation
61.9
%
62.2
%
(30)
bps
Total gross profit margin
16.0
%
15.8
%
20
bps
_____________________________
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
(1)
Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Twelve Months
Increase
%
2019
2018
REVENUE:
New vehicle
$
3,863.3
$
3,788.7
$
74.6
2
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
1,941.3
1,783.3
158.0
9
%
Wholesale
190.3
189.1
1.2
1
%
Total used vehicle
2,131.6
1,972.4
159.2
8
%
Parts and service
899.4
821.0
78.4
10
%
Finance and insurance, net
316.0
292.3
23.7
8
%
TOTAL REVENUE
7,210.3
6,874.4
335.9
5
%
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle
159.5
165.2
(5.7)
(3)
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
133.1
127.8
5.3
4
%
Wholesale
1.0
1.9
(0.9)
(47)
%
Total used vehicle
134.1
129.7
4.4
3
%
Parts and service
559.3
515.8
43.5
8
%
Finance and insurance, net
316.0
292.3
23.7
8
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT
1,168.9
1,103.0
65.9
6
%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling, general and administrative
799.8
755.8
44.0
6
%
Depreciation and amortization
36.2
33.7
2.5
7
%
Franchise rights impairment
7.1
3.7
3.4
92
%
Other operating expense (income), net
0.8
(1.1)
1.9
173
%
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
325.0
310.9
14.1
5
%
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):
Floor plan interest expense
37.9
32.5
5.4
17
%
Other interest expense, net
54.9
53.1
1.8
3
%
Swap interest expense
—
0.5
(0.5)
(100)
%
Gain on divestiture
(11.7)
—
(11.7)
—
%
Total other expenses, net
81.1
86.1
(5.0)
(6)
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
243.9
224.8
19.1
8
%
Income tax expense
59.5
56.8
2.7
5
%
NET INCOME
$
184.4
$
168.0
$
16.4
10
%
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic—
Net income
$
9.65
$
8.36
$
1.29
15
%
Diluted—
Net income
$
9.55
$
8.28
$
1.27
15
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
19.1
20.1
(1.0)
(5)
%
Restricted stock
0.1
0.1
—
—
%
Performance share units
0.1
0.1
—
—
%
Diluted
19.3
20.3
(1.0)
(5)
%
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)
For the Twelve Months
Increase
%
2019
2018
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
23,988
22,979
1,009
4
%
Import
61,420
62,939
(1,519)
(2)
%
Domestic
19,835
19,357
478
2
%
Total new vehicle
105,243
105,275
(32)
—
%
Used vehicle retail
88,602
82,377
6,225
8
%
Used to new ratio
84.2
%
78.2
%
600
bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
36,708
$
35,989
$
719
2
%
Used vehicle retail
21,910
21,648
262
1
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
3,473
$
3,481
$
(8)
—
%
Import
685
836
(151)
(18)
%
Domestic
1,719
1,684
35
2
%
Total new vehicle
1,516
1,569
(53)
(3)
%
Used vehicle retail
1,502
1,551
(49)
(3)
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,630
1,558
72
5
%
Front end yield (1)
3,140
3,119
21
1
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
6.3
%
6.5
%
(20)
bps
Import
2.4
%
2.9
%
(50)
bps
Domestic
4.3
%
4.3
%
0
bps
Total new vehicle
4.1
%
4.4
%
(30)
bps
Used vehicle retail
6.9
%
7.2
%
(30)
bps
Parts and service
62.2
%
62.8
%
(60)
bps
Total gross profit margin
16.2
%
16.0
%
20
bps
SG&A metrics
Rent expense
$
27.1
$
25.6
$
1.5
6
%
Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit
68.4
%
68.5
%
(10)
bps
SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit
66.1
%
66.2
%
(10)
bps
Operating metrics
Income from operations as a percentage of revenue
4.5
%
4.5
%
—
bps
Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
27.8
%
28.2
%
(40)
bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue
4.6
%
4.6
%
—
bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
28.6
%
28.5
%
10
bps
Revenue mix
New vehicle
53.6
%
55.1
%
Used vehicle retail
26.9
%
25.9
%
Used vehicle wholesale
2.6
%
2.8
%
Parts and service
12.5
%
11.9
%
Finance and insurance
4.4
%
4.3
%
Total revenue
100.0
%
100.0
%
Gross profit mix
New vehicle
13.6
%
15.0
%
Used vehicle retail
11.5
%
11.5
%
Used vehicle wholesale
0.1
%
0.2
%
Parts and service
47.8
%
46.8
%
Finance and insurance
27.0
%
26.5
%
Total gross profit
100.0
%
100.0
%
_____________________________
(1)
Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)
(Unaudited)
For the Twelve Months
Increase
%
2019
2018
Revenue
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
1,314.4
$
1,235.3
$
79.1
6
%
Import
1,687.1
1,744.8
(57.7)
(3)
%
Domestic
681.0
763.2
(82.2)
(11)
%
Total new vehicle
3,682.5
3,743.3
(60.8)
(2)
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
1,848.9
1,755.7
93.2
5
%
Wholesale
183.9
185.4
(1.5)
(1)
%
Total used vehicle
2,032.8
1,941.1
91.7
5
%
Parts and service
867.0
810.9
56.1
7
%
Finance and insurance, net
302.4
287.1
15.3
5
%
Total revenue
$
6,884.7
$
6,782.4
$
102.3
2
%
Gross profit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
83.4
$
80.0
$
3.4
4
%
Import
39.9
51.0
(11.1)
(22)
%
Domestic
27.9
32.6
(4.7)
(14)
%
Total new vehicle
151.2
163.6
(12.4)
(8)
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
126.0
126.1
(0.1)
—
%
Wholesale
1.1
2.0
(0.9)
(45)
%
Total used vehicle
127.1
128.1
(1.0)
(1)
%
Parts and service:
Customer pay
305.4
288.6
16.8
6
%
Warranty
85.4
76.1
9.3
12
%
Wholesale parts
23.4
22.5
0.9
4
%
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
414.2
387.2
27.0
7
%
Reconditioning and preparation
124.5
122.0
2.5
2
%
Total parts and service
538.7
509.2
29.5
6
%
Finance and insurance
302.4
287.1
15.3
5
%
Total gross profit
$
1,119.4
$
1,088.0
$
31.4
3
%
SG&A expense
$
766.0
$
743.9
$
22.1
3
%
SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit
68.4
%
68.4
%
0 bps
_____________________________
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(Unaudited)
For the Twelve Months
Increase
%
2019
2018
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
23,890
22,979
911
4
%
Import
59,539
61,305
(1,766)
(3)
%
Domestic
16,817
19,357
(2,540)
(13)
%
Total new vehicle
100,246
103,641
(3,395)
(3)
%
Used vehicle retail
83,822
80,963
2,859
4
%
Used to new ratio
83.6
%
78.1
%
550
bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
36,735
$
36,118
$
617
2
%
Used vehicle retail
22,057
21,685
372
2
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
3,491
$
3,481
$
10
—
%
Import
670
832
(162)
(19)
%
Domestic
1,659
1,684
(25)
(1)
%
Total new vehicle
1,508
1,579
(71)
(4)
%
Used vehicle retail
1,503
1,558
(55)
(4)
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,643
1,555
88
6
%
Front end yield (1)
3,149
3,125
24
1
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
6.3
%
6.5
%
(20)
bps
Import
2.4
%
2.9
%
(50)
bps
Domestic
4.1
%
4.3
%
(20)
bps
Total new vehicle
4.1
%
4.4
%
(30)
bps
Used vehicle retail
6.8
%
7.2
%
(40)
bps
Parts and service:
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
47.8
%
47.7
%
10
bps
Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation
62.1
%
62.8
%
(70)
bps
Total gross profit margin
16.2
%
16.0
%
20
bps
_____________________________
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
(1)
Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Additional Disclosures (In millions)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
Increase
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3.5
$
8.3
$
(4.8)
(58)
%
New vehicle inventory
802.6
(a)
867.2
(64.6)
(7)
%
Used vehicle inventory
140.1
(b)
158.9
(18.8)
(12)
%
Parts inventory
42.3
(c)
41.5
0.8
2
%
Total current assets
1,602.6
1,553.0
49.6
3
%
Floor plan notes payable
788.0
(d)
966.1
(178.1)
(18)
%
Total current liabilities
1,247.0
1,303.3
(56.3)
(4)
%
CAPITALIZATION:
Long-term debt (including current portion)
$
939.4
(e)
$
905.3
$
34.1
4
%
Shareholders' equity
646.3
473.2
173.1
37
%
Total
$
1,585.7
$
1,378.5
$
207.2
15
%
_____________________________
(a)
Excluding $56.3 million of new vehicle inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019
(b)
Excluding $8.6 million of used vehicle inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019
(c)
Excluding $2.8 million of parts inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019
(d)
Excluding $62.8 million of Floor plan notes payable classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019
(e)
Excluding $28.1 million of Long-term debt classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
DAYS SUPPLY
New vehicle inventory
66
67
Used vehicle inventory
29
34
_____________________
Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory levels at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical cost of sales.
Brand Mix - New Vehicle Revenue by Brand-
For the Twelve Months
2019
2018
Luxury:
Mercedes-Benz
7
%
6
%
Lexus
7
%
7
%
BMW
6
%
5
%
Acura
4
%
4
%
Infiniti
3
%
3
%
Other luxury
7
%
8
%
Total luxury
34
%
33
%
Imports:
Honda
18
%
19
%
Nissan
8
%
11
%
Toyota
13
%
12
%
Other imports
6
%
5
%
Total imports
45
%
47
%
Domestic:
Ford
9
%
10
%
Chevrolet
6
%
5
%
Dodge
3
%
3
%
Other domestics
3
%
2
%
Total domestic
21
%
20
%
Total New Vehicle Revenue
100
%
100
%
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC.
Supplemental Disclosures
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering certain alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures include "Adjusted leverage ratio," "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income," " Adjusted operating margins," and "Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS")." Further, management assesses the organic growth of our revenue and gross profit on a same store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial performance and provides relevant information to assess our performance at our existing locations. Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In their evaluation of results from time to time, management excludes items that do not arise directly from core operations, or are otherwise of an unusual or non-recurring nature. Because these non-core, unusual or non-recurring charges and gains materially affect Asbury's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Management discloses these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because it believes investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance.
The following tables provide reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics:
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
(Dollars in millions)
Adjusted leverage ratio:
Long-term debt (including current portion and HFS)
$
967.5
$
905.9
Calculation of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
Net Income
$
184.4
$
181.2
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
36.2
35.2
Income tax expense
59.5
59.8
Swap and other interest expense
54.9
54.8
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
$
335.0
$
331.0
Non-core items - expense (income):
Gain on divestiture
$
(11.7)
$
(11.7)
Legal settlements
(0.6)
$
—
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
(0.3)
Franchise rights impairment
7.1
3.7
Real estate-related charges
0.6
—
Fixed assets write-off
2.4
2.4
Total non-core items
(2.5)
(5.9)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
332.5
$
325.1
Adjusted leverage ratio
2.9
2.8
For the Three Months
2019
2018
(In millions, except per share data)
Adjusted income from operations:
Income from operations
$
79.1
$
77.3
Franchise rights impairment
7.1
3.7
Legal settlements
(0.6)
—
Real estate-related charges
0.6
—
Adjusted income from operations
$
86.2
$
81.0
Adjusted net income:
Net income
$
43.6
$
40.4
Non-core items - (income) expense:
Franchise rights impairment
7.1
3.7
Legal settlements
(0.6)
—
Real estate-related charges
0.6
—
Income tax effect on non-core items above
(1.8)
(0.9)
Total non-core items
5.3
2.8
Adjusted net income
$
48.9
$
43.2
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS):
Diluted EPS
$
2.26
$
2.06
Total non-core items
0.27
0.14
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
2.53
$
2.20
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
19.3
19.6
For the Twelve Months
2019
2018
(In millions, except per
Adjusted income from operations:
Income from operations
$
325.0
$
310.9
Franchise rights impairment
7.1
3.7
Legal settlements
(0.6)
(0.7)
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
—
Real estate-related charges
0.6
—
Fixed assets write-off
2.4
—
Adjusted income from operations
$
334.2
$
313.9
Adjusted net income:
Net income
$
184.4
$
168.0
Non-core items - (income) expense:
Franchise rights impairment
7.1
3.7
Gain on divestiture
(11.7)
—
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
—
Fixed assets write-off
2.4
—
Real estate-related charges
0.6
—
Legal settlements
(0.6)
(0.7)
Income tax effect on non-core items above
0.6
(0.8)
2017 Tax Act Adjustment
—
0.6
Total non-core items
(1.9)
2.8
Adjusted net income
$
182.5
$
170.8
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS):
Diluted EPS
$
9.55
$
8.28
Total non-core items
(0.09)
0.13
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
9.46
$
8.41
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
19.3
20.3