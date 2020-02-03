Record fourth quarter EPS of $2.26 per diluted share, up 10% over prior year EPS Record fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $2.53 per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure), up 15% over prior year adjusted EPS Record full-year EPS of $9.55 per diluted share, up 15% over prior year EPS Record full-year adjusted EPS of $9.46 per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure), up 12% over prior year adjusted EPS