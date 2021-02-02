DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported net income for the fourth quarter 2020 of $89.1 million ($4.59 per diluted share). This compares to net income of $43.6 million ($2.26 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter, a 104% increase.
The financial measures discussed below include both GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures. Please see reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics included in the accompanying financial tables.
"The fourth quarter of 2020 was a pivotal period for us where we launched our online car buying platform Clicklane and also unveiled our five year strategic plan to reach $20 billion of revenue by 2025," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "On top of this, we posted the best quarterly results in our company's history with adjusted earnings of $4.44 per share, up 76%."
The Company reported adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter 2020 of $86.2 million ($4.44 per diluted share) compared to $48.9 million ($2.53 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter, a 76% increase.
Net income for the fourth quarter 2020 was adjusted for a $3.9 million pre-tax gain from a dealership divestiture ($0.15 per diluted share). Net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was adjusted for a $7.1 million pre-tax charge for franchise rights impairments ($0.27 per diluted share), a $0.6 million pre-tax charge for real estate related charges ($0.03 per diluted share), and a $0.6 million pre-tax gain from a legal settlement ($0.03 per diluted share).
The Company reported total revenue for the fourth quarter of $2.2 billion, up 18% from the prior year period; total revenue on a same-store basis was up 1% from the prior year period.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Operational Summary
Total company:
- Total revenue increased 18%; gross profit increased 23%
- Gross margin increased 80 basis points to 16.7%
- EPS increased 103%
- SG&A as a percentage of gross profit decreased 690 basis points to 61.4%
- Operating margin increased 180 basis points to 6.0%
- Adjusted EPS increased 76%
Same store (non-GAAP measure):
- Total revenue increased 1%; gross profit increased 4%
- Gross margin increased 60 basis points to 16.6%
- New vehicle revenue was flat; gross profit increased 40%
- Used vehicle retail revenue was flat; gross profit increased 10%
- Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit was flat
- Parts and service revenue decreased 4%; gross profit decreased 4%
- New gross profit per vehicle increased 49% to $2,385
- Used retail gross profit per vehicle increased 21% to $1,741
- Finance and insurance gross profit per vehicle increased 7% to $1,817
Strategic Highlights:
- Launched the innovative platform Clicklane, which is an evolution of Asbury's PushStart tool and allows for consumers to complete the entire car-buying transaction online within 15 minutes
- Unveiled a five-year strategic plan to reach $20 billion of revenue by 2025 (20% compound annual growth), expand operating margins, and grow EPS in excess of revenue growth
- Divested a Ford dealership with approximately $50 million in annual revenues
- Ended the quarter with total liquidity of $462 million and a pro forma net leverage ratio of 2.1x
For the full year 2020, the Company reported net income of $254.4 million ($13.18 per diluted share) compared to $184.4 million ($9.55 per diluted share) in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for 2020 was $248.8 million ($12.90 per diluted share) compared to $182.5 million ($9.46 per diluted share) in the prior year period, a 36% increase in adjusted EPS.
Total revenue for the full year 2020 was $7.1 billion, down 1% from the prior year period; total revenue on a same-store basis was down 7% from the prior year period.
Forward-Looking Statements
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
For the Three Months Ended
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
REVENUE:
New vehicle
$
1,225.6
$
1,039.4
$
186.2
18
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
564.0
491.5
72.5
15
%
Wholesale
95.3
49.7
45.6
92
%
Total used vehicle
659.3
541.2
118.1
22
%
Parts and service
261.8
229.7
32.1
14
%
Finance and insurance, net
87.3
83.7
3.6
4
%
TOTAL REVENUE
2,234.0
1,894.0
340.0
18
%
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle
82.9
44.7
38.2
85
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
39.2
30.9
8.3
27
%
Wholesale
0.4
0.4
—
—
%
Total used vehicle
39.6
31.3
8.3
27
%
Parts and service
162.5
141.9
20.6
15
%
Finance and insurance, net
87.3
83.7
3.6
4
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT
372.3
301.6
70.7
23
%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling, general and administrative
228.5
206.1
22.4
11
%
Depreciation and amortization
9.5
9.5
—
—
%
Franchise rights impairment
—
7.1
(7.1)
(100)
%
Other operating (income) expense, net
(0.2)
(0.2)
—
—
%
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
134.5
79.1
55.4
70
%
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):
Floor plan interest expense
3.6
8.2
(4.6)
(56)
%
Other interest expense, net
15.0
13.7
1.3
9
%
Gain on dealership divestitures, net
(3.9)
—
(3.9)
—
%
Total other expenses, net
14.7
21.9
(7.2)
(33)
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
119.8
57.2
62.6
109
%
Income tax expense
30.7
13.6
17.1
126
%
NET INCOME
$
89.1
$
43.6
$
45.5
104
%
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic—
Net income
$
4.64
$
2.28
$
2.36
104
%
Diluted—
Net income
$
4.59
$
2.26
$
2.33
103
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
19.2
19.1
0.1
Restricted stock
0.1
0.1
—
Performance share units
0.1
0.1
—
Diluted
19.4
19.3
0.1
______________________________
NM—Not Meaningful
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
For the Three Months Ended
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
9,751
7,055
2,696
38
%
Import
14,315
15,723
(1,408)
(9)
%
Domestic
4,507
4,829
(322)
(7)
%
Total new vehicle
28,573
27,607
966
3
%
Used vehicle retail
21,386
22,272
(886)
(4)
%
Used to new ratio
74.8
%
80.7
%
(590) bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
42,894
$
37,650
$
5,244
14
%
Used vehicle retail
26,372
22,068
4,304
20
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
5,292
$
3,586
$
1,706
48
%
Import
1,202
674
528
78
%
Domestic
3,128
1,822
1,306
72
%
Total new vehicle
2,901
1,619
1,282
79
%
Used vehicle retail
1,833
1,387
446
32
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,747
1,678
69
4
%
Front end yield (1)
4,191
3,194
997
31
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
8.8
%
6.5
%
230 bps
Import
3.9
%
2.3
%
160 bps
Domestic
6.9
%
4.4
%
250 bps
Total new vehicle
6.8
%
4.3
%
250 bps
Used vehicle retail
7.0
%
6.3
%
70 bps
Parts and service
62.1
%
61.8
%
30 bps
Total gross profit margin
16.7
%
15.9
%
80 bps
SG&A metrics
Rent expense
$
11.4
$
6.8
$
4.6
68
%
SG&A as a percentage of gross profit
61.4
%
68.3
%
(690) bps
SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit
58.3
%
66.1
%
(780) bps
Operating metrics
Income from operations as a percentage of revenue
6.0
%
4.2
%
180 bps
Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
36.1
%
26.2
%
990 bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue
6.0
%
4.6
%
140 bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
36.1
%
28.6
%
750 bps
Revenue mix
New vehicle
54.9
%
54.9
%
Used vehicle retail
25.2
%
26.0
%
Used vehicle wholesale
4.3
%
2.6
%
Parts and service
11.7
%
12.1
%
Finance and insurance
3.9
%
4.4
%
Total revenue
100.0
%
100.0
%
Gross profit mix
New vehicle
22.3
%
14.8
%
Used vehicle retail
10.6
%
10.3
%
Used vehicle wholesale
0.1
%
0.1
%
Parts and service
43.6
%
47.0
%
Finance and insurance
23.4
%
27.8
%
Total gross profit
100.0
%
100.0
%
_____________________________
(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
For the Three Months
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
Revenue
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
356.3
$
375.1
$
(18.8)
(5)
%
Import
435.1
427.1
8.0
2
%
Domestic
182.6
173.4
9.2
5
%
Total new vehicle
974.0
975.6
(1.6)
—
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
452.3
450.2
2.1
—
%
Wholesale
64.0
46.4
17.6
38
%
Total used vehicle
516.3
496.6
19.7
4
%
Parts and service
207.7
215.5
(7.8)
(4)
%
Finance and insurance
78.2
78.3
(0.1)
—
%
Total revenue
$
1,776.2
$
1,766.0
$
10.2
1
%
Gross profit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
28.5
$
24.4
$
4.1
17
%
Import
17.4
10.0
7.4
74
%
Domestic
12.5
7.3
5.2
71
%
Total new vehicle
58.4
41.7
16.7
40
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
32.3
29.3
3.0
10
%
Wholesale
(0.8)
0.7
(1.5)
NM
Total used vehicle
31.5
30.0
1.5
5
%
Parts and service:
Customer pay
73.5
76.0
(2.5)
(3)
%
Warranty
20.3
21.3
(1.0)
(5)
%
Wholesale parts
5.4
5.7
(0.3)
(5)
%
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
99.2
103.0
(3.8)
(4)
%
Reconditioning and preparation
28.3
30.1
(1.8)
(6)
%
Total parts and service
127.5
133.1
(5.6)
(4)
%
Finance and insurance
78.2
78.3
(0.1)
—
%
Total gross profit
$
295.6
$
283.1
$
12.5
4
%
SG&A expense
$
188.2
$
194.3
$
(6.1)
(3)
%
SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit
63.7
%
68.6
%
(490) bps
_____________________________
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
For the Three Months
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
6,146
6,792
(646)
(10)
%
Import
14,287
14,932
(645)
(4)
%
Domestic
4,058
4,247
(189)
(4)
%
Total new vehicle
24,491
25,971
(1,480)
(6)
%
Used vehicle retail
18,551
20,346
(1,795)
(9)
%
Used to new ratio
75.7
%
78.3
%
(260) bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
39,770
$
37,565
$
2,205
6
%
Used vehicle retail
24,381
22,127
2,254
10
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
4,637
$
3,592
$
1,045
29
%
Import
1,218
670
548
82
%
Domestic
3,080
1,719
1,361
79
%
Total new vehicle
2,385
1,606
779
49
%
Used vehicle retail
1,741
1,440
301
21
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,817
1,691
126
7
%
Front end yield (1)
3,924
3,223
701
22
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
8.0
%
6.5
%
150 bps
Import
4.0
%
2.3
%
170 bps
Domestic
6.8
%
4.2
%
260 bps
Total new vehicle
6.0
%
4.3
%
170 bps
Used vehicle retail
7.1
%
6.5
%
60 bps
Parts and service:
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
47.8
%
47.8
%
— bps
Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation
61.4
%
61.8
%
(40) bps
Total gross profit margin
16.6
%
16.0
%
60 bps
_____________________________
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
For the Twelve Months
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
REVENUE:
New vehicle
$
3,767.4
$
3,863.3
$
(95.9)
(2)
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
1,930.0
1,941.3
(11.3)
(1)
%
Wholesale
239.5
190.3
49.2
26
%
Total used vehicle
2,169.5
2,131.6
37.9
2
%
Parts and service
889.8
899.4
(9.6)
(1)
%
Finance and insurance, net
305.1
316.0
(10.9)
(3)
%
TOTAL REVENUE
7,131.8
7,210.3
(78.5)
(1)
%
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle
218.5
159.5
59.0
37
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
145.3
133.1
12.2
9
%
Wholesale
11.3
1.0
10.3
NM
Total used vehicle
156.6
134.1
22.5
17
%
Parts and service
543.2
559.3
(16.1)
(3)
%
Finance and insurance, net
305.1
316.0
(10.9)
(3)
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT
1,223.4
1,168.9
54.5
5
%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling, general and administrative
781.9
799.8
(17.9)
(2)
%
Depreciation and amortization
38.5
36.2
2.3
6
%
Franchise rights impairment
23.0
7.1
15.9
NM
Other operating expense, net
9.2
0.8
8.4
NM
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
370.8
325.0
45.8
14
%
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):
Floor plan interest expense
17.7
37.9
(20.2)
(53)
%
Other interest expense, net
56.7
54.9
1.8
3
%
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt, net
20.6
—
20.6
—
%
Gain on dealership divestitures, net
(62.3)
(11.7)
(50.6)
NM
Total other expenses, net
32.7
81.1
(48.4)
(60)
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
338.1
243.9
94.2
39
%
Income tax expense
83.7
59.5
24.2
41
%
NET INCOME
$
254.4
$
184.4
$
70.0
38
%
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic—
Net income
$
13.25
$
9.65
$
3.60
37
%
Diluted—
Net income
$
13.18
$
9.55
$
3.63
38
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
19.2
19.1
0.1
Restricted stock
—
0.1
(0.1)
Performance share units
0.1
0.1
—
Diluted
19.3
19.3
—
______________________________
NM—Not Meaningful
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
For the Twelve Months
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
25,259
23,988
1,271
5
%
Import
52,201
61,420
(9,219)
(15)
%
Domestic
17,705
19,835
(2,130)
(11)
%
Total new vehicle
95,165
105,243
(10,078)
(10)
%
Used vehicle retail
80,537
88,602
(8,065)
(9)
%
Used to new ratio
84.6
%
84.2
%
40 bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
39,588
$
36,708
$
2,880
8
%
Used vehicle retail
23,964
21,910
2,054
9
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
4,501
$
3,473
$
1,028
30
%
Import
1,144
685
459
67
%
Domestic
2,547
1,719
828
48
%
Total new vehicle
2,296
1,516
780
51
%
Used vehicle retail
1,804
1,502
302
20
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,736
1,630
106
7
%
Front end yield (1)
3,807
3,140
667
21
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
7.8
%
6.3
%
150 bps
Import
3.9
%
2.4
%
150 bps
Domestic
5.9
%
4.3
%
160 bps
Total new vehicle
5.8
%
4.1
%
170 bps
Used vehicle retail
7.5
%
6.9
%
60 bps
Parts and service
61.0
%
62.2
%
(120) bps
Total gross profit margin
17.2
%
16.2
%
100 bps
SG&A metrics
Rent expense
$
32.2
$
27.1
$
5.1
19
%
SG&A as a percentage of gross profit
63.9
%
68.4
%
(450) bps
SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit
61.3
%
66.1
%
(480) bps
Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit
63.8
%
68.4
%
(460) bps
Operating metrics
Income from operations as a percentage of revenue
5.2
%
4.5
%
70 bps
Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
30.3
%
27.8
%
250 bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue
5.7
%
4.6
%
110 bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
33.1
%
28.6
%
450 bps
Revenue mix
New vehicle
52.8
%
53.6
%
Used vehicle retail
27.0
%
26.9
%
Used vehicle wholesale
3.4
%
2.6
%
Parts and service
12.5
%
12.5
%
Finance and insurance
4.3
%
4.4
%
Total revenue
100.0
%
100.0
%
Gross profit mix
New vehicle
17.9
%
13.6
%
Used vehicle retail
11.9
%
11.5
%
Used vehicle wholesale
0.9
%
0.1
%
Parts and service
44.4
%
47.8
%
Finance and insurance
24.9
%
27.0
%
Total gross profit
100.0
%
100.0
%
_____________________________
(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
For the Twelve Months
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
Revenue
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
1,126.3
$
1,271.2
$
(144.9)
(11)
%
Import
1,472.7
1,602.5
(129.8)
(8)
%
Domestic
648.1
690.5
(42.4)
(6)
%
Total new vehicle
3,247.1
3,564.2
(317.1)
(9)
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
1,685.8
1,772.4
(86.6)
(5)
%
Wholesale
190.7
175.5
15.2
9
%
Total used vehicle
1,876.5
1,947.9
(71.4)
(4)
%
Parts and service
775.4
840.0
(64.6)
(8)
%
Finance and insurance, net
279.4
292.3
(12.9)
(4)
%
Total revenue
$
6,178.4
$
6,644.4
$
(466.0)
(7)
%
Gross profit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
81.8
$
80.1
$
1.7
2
%
Import
56.3
39.1
17.2
44
%
Domestic
37.8
28.8
9.0
31
%
Total new vehicle
175.9
148.0
27.9
19
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
127.4
124.1
3.3
3
%
Wholesale
9.1
1.6
7.5
NM
Total used vehicle
136.5
125.7
10.8
9
%
Parts and service:
Customer pay
269.5
298.7
(29.2)
(10)
%
Warranty
76.7
83.4
(6.7)
(8)
%
Wholesale parts
19.7
21.8
(2.1)
(10)
%
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
365.9
403.9
(38.0)
(9)
%
Reconditioning and preparation
104.9
118.4
(13.5)
(11)
%
Total parts and service
470.8
522.3
(51.5)
(10)
%
Finance and insurance
279.4
292.3
(12.9)
(4)
%
Total gross profit
$
1,062.6
$
1,088.3
$
(25.7)
(2)
%
SG&A expense
$
692.3
$
746.9
$
(54.6)
(7)
%
SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit
65.2
%
68.6
%
(340) bps
_____________________________
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
For the Twelve Months
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
20,009
23,085
(3,076)
(13)
%
Import
49,744
56,707
(6,963)
(12)
%
Domestic
15,156
17,205
(2,049)
(12)
%
Total new vehicle
84,909
96,997
(12,088)
(12)
%
Used vehicle retail
72,468
80,717
(8,249)
(10)
%
Used to new ratio
85.3
%
83.2
%
210 bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
38,242
$
36,745
$
1,497
4
%
Used vehicle retail
23,263
21,958
1,305
6
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
4,088
$
3,470
$
618
18
%
Import
1,132
690
442
64
%
Domestic
2,494
1,674
820
49
%
Total new vehicle
2,072
1,526
546
36
%
Used vehicle retail
1,758
1,537
221
14
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,775
1,645
130
8
%
Front end yield (1)
3,703
3,176
527
17
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
7.3
%
6.3
%
100 bps
Import
3.8
%
2.4
%
140 bps
Domestic
5.8
%
4.2
%
160 bps
Total new vehicle
5.4
%
4.2
%
120 bps
Used vehicle retail
7.6
%
7.0
%
60 bps
Parts and service:
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
47.2
%
48.1
%
(90) bps
Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation
60.7
%
62.2
%
(150) bps
Total gross profit margin
17.2
%
16.4
%
80 bps
_____________________________
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
December 31,
December 31,
Increase
(Decrease)
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1.4
$
3.5
$
(2.1)
(60)
%
New vehicle inventory (a)
640.0
802.6
(162.6)
(20)
%
Used vehicle inventory (b)
188.5
140.1
48.4
35
%
Parts inventory (c)
46.7
42.3
4.4
10
%
Total current assets
1,405.7
1,602.6
(196.9)
(12)
%
Floor plan notes payable (d)
702.2
788.0
(85.8)
(11)
%
Total current liabilities
1,223.4
1,247.0
(23.6)
(2)
%
CAPITALIZATION:
Long-term debt (including current portion) (e)
$
1,201.8
$
939.4
$
262.4
28
%
Shareholders' equity
905.5
646.3
259.2
40
%
Total
$
2,107.3
$
1,585.7
$
521.6
33
%
_____________________________
(a) Excluding $56.3 million of new vehicle inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019
(b) Excluding $8.6 million of used vehicle inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019
(c) Excluding $2.8 million of parts inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019
(d) Excluding $62.8 million of Floor plan notes payable classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019
(e) Excluding $8.9 million and $28.1 million of Long-term debt classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
DAYS SUPPLY
New vehicle inventory
40
47
66
Used vehicle inventory
31
35
29
_____________________________
Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory levels at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical cost of sales.
Brand Mix - New Vehicle Revenue by Brand-
For the Twelve Months
2020
2019
Luxury:
Mercedes-Benz
10
%
7
%
Lexus
9
%
7
%
BMW
6
%
6
%
Acura
4
%
4
%
Infiniti
2
%
3
%
Other luxury
8
%
7
%
Total luxury
39
%
34
%
Imports:
Honda
16
%
18
%
Toyota
12
%
13
%
Nissan
5
%
8
%
Other imports
8
%
6
%
Total imports
41
%
45
%
Domestic:
Ford
8
%
9
%
Chevrolet
5
%
6
%
Dodge
4
%
3
%
Other domestics
3
%
3
%
Total domestic
20
%
21
%
Total New Vehicle Revenue
100
%
100
%
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC.
Supplemental Disclosures
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering certain alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures include "Pro forma adjusted leverage ratio," "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income," " Adjusted operating margins," and "Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS")." Further, management assesses the organic growth of our revenue and gross profit on a same store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial performance and provides relevant information to assess our performance at our existing locations. Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In their evaluation of results from time to time, management excludes items that do not arise directly from core operations, or are otherwise of an unusual or non-recurring nature. Because these non-core, unusual or non-recurring charges and gains materially affect Asbury's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Management discloses these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because it believes investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance.
The following tables provide reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics:
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in millions)
Adjusted leverage ratio:
Long-term debt (including current portion)
$
1,201.8
$
1,223.8
Debt included in Liabilities held for sale
8.9
16.6
Cash and floor plan offset
(86.8)
(43.9)
Availability under our used vehicle revolving floor plan facility
(137.8)
(103.7)
Adjusted long-term net debt
$
986.1
$
1,092.8
Calculation of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
Net Income
$
254.4
$
208.9
Depreciation and amortization
38.5
38.5
Income tax expense
83.7
66.7
Swap and other interest expense
57.6
56.3
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
$
434.2
$
370.4
Non-core items - expense (income):
Gain on dealership divestitures
$
(62.3)
$
(58.4)
Legal settlements
(2.1)
(2.7)
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
(0.3)
Franchise rights impairment
23.0
30.1
Real estate-related charges
0.7
1.3
Park Place related costs
12.9
12.9
Loss on debt extinguishment
20.7
20.7
Total non-core items
(7.4)
3.6
Adjusted EBITDA
$
426.8
$
374.0
Pro forma impact of acquisitions and divestitures on EBITDA
$
53.1
$
77.5
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA
$
479.9
$
451.5
Pro forma Adjusted net leverage ratio
2.1
2.4
For the Three Months Ended
2020
2019
(In millions, except per share data)
Adjusted income from operations:
Income from operations
$
134.5
$
79.1
Franchise rights impairment
—
7.1
Legal settlements
—
(0.6)
Real estate-related charges
—
0.6
Adjusted income from operations
$
134.5
$
86.2
Adjusted net income:
Net income
$
89.1
$
43.6
Non-core items - (income) expense:
Franchise rights impairment
—
7.1
Gain on dealership divestiture
(3.9)
—
Legal settlements
—
(0.6)
Real estate-related charges
—
0.6
Income tax effect on non-core items above
1.0
(1.8)
Total non-core items
(2.9)
5.3
Adjusted net income
$
86.2
$
48.9
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS):
Diluted EPS
$
4.59
$
2.26
Total non-core items
(0.15)
0.27
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
4.44
$
2.53
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
19.4
19.3
For the Twelve Months
2020
2019
(In millions, except per share data)
Adjusted income from operations:
Income from operations
$
370.8
$
325.0
Legal settlements
(2.1)
(0.6)
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
(0.3)
Real estate-related charges
0.7
0.6
Park Place related costs
11.6
—
Park Place acquisition costs
1.3
—
Franchise rights impairment
23.0
7.1
Fixed assets write-off
—
2.4
Adjusted income from operations
$
405.0
$
334.2
Adjusted net income:
Net income
$
254.4
$
184.4
Non-core items - (income) expense:
Gain on dealership divestitures
(62.3)
(11.7)
Legal settlements
(2.1)
(0.6)
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
(0.3)
Real estate-related charges
0.7
0.6
Park Place related costs
11.6
—
Park Place acquisition costs
1.3
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
20.7
—
Franchise rights impairment
23.0
7.1
Fixed assets write-off
—
2.4
Income tax effect on non-core items above
1.9
0.6
Total non-core items
(5.5)
(1.9)
Adjusted net income
$
248.9
$
182.5
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS):
Diluted EPS
$
13.18
$
9.55
Total non-core items
(0.28)
(0.09)
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
12.90
$
9.46
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
19.3
19.3
Adjusted Selling, general, and administrative expense:
Selling, general, and administrative expense
$
781.9
$
799.8
Park Place related acquisition costs
(1.3)
—
Adjusted Selling, general, and administrative expense:
$
780.6
$
799.8
