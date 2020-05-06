CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES LLC, a leading Midwest managed services provider founded on a commitment to using innovation and technology to enable business growth, today added Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) Reseller to its cloud offerings and capabilities.
The Ascend Technologies (Ascend) team has worked with Microsoft Azure cloud and application environments extensively for more than a decade, prior to the recent merger and launch of Ascend.
"Becoming a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and reseller means we will continue to provide the hybrid cloud support and managed services our clients have come to rely upon Ascend for. Most mid-market and enterprise organizations today are leveraging complex cloud environments and require a means to proactively manage multiple instances and cloud services," says Corey Dean, VP of Operations, Ascend. "The significant operational burden that comes with implementing, tracking, managing, updating and integrating these environments is often an enormous opportunity cost for internal IT teams. Simplifying and centralizing management means in-house IT can get back to growth initiatives instead of getting mired in the day-to-day untangling of a host of cloud services," continues Dean.
Joining the program enhances Ascend's managed services offering for cloud, which includes planning and migration, support and managed services, cloud cost management, and security and compliance oversight. Combining technology and services provides the potential for cost reductions that can be utilized for IT investments and overall operational savings.
The team at Ascend includes more than 110 professionals and deep technology experts who work with clients to run systems and processes at peak performance. Ascend delivers strategic advice and operational support to organizations in areas that include infrastructure and cloud management, security management, application management and data management, as well as service desk solutions.
ABOUT ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES
Ascend Technologies is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill managed services provider. Our team of over 100 U.S.-based information technology professionals enable business growth through innovation and technology. Ascend helps business leaders make IT investments with confidence, eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the business and optimize user productivity. Businesses endure, grow and innovate on a foundation of efficiently run core IT systems. Ascend makes technology the catalyst for business expansion. To learn more visit www.teamascend.com.