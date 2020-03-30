CHICAGO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TODAY, ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES LLC, a Midwest managed services provider founded on a commitment to using innovation and technology to enable business growth, announced its launch.
The creation of Ascend Technologies (Ascend) marks the conclusion of the December 2019 acquisitions of West Monroe Partners' Managed Services Division and Gratia, Inc by the private equity firm M/C Partners. The combined companies bring decades of managed services, cloud and infrastructure, service desk, application management and data management experience.
"We are launching Ascend as businesses are facing extraordinary change and uncertainty," says Wayne Kiphart, CEO, Ascend. "Our teams have come together at a critical time when supporting remote-workforce team collaboration while maintaining security are more crucial than ever. Not to mention, being on call 24x7 not only to provide technical support for remote workers, but to help our clients in demanding industries redefine how to support a changing workforce. We are here to ensure operational continuity and support those on the frontlines," continues Kiphart.
"Bringing what has developed over the last 10 years within the Managed Services practice at West Monroe and combining it with the expertise of Gratia and backing of M/C Partners, Ascend will deepen our current solutions while expanding into new innovative services creating both organic and acquisitive growth to grow with our clients," says Mark Nelson, Chief Strategy Officer, Ascend.
The resulting new company, headquartered in Chicago, has over 100 U.S.-based technical professionals based across the Midwest and nationally.
ABOUT ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES
Ascend Technologies is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill managed services provider. Our team of over 100 U.S.-based information technology professionals enable business growth through innovation and technology. Ascend helps business leaders make IT investments with confidence, eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the business and optimize user productivity. Businesses endure, grow and innovate on a foundation of efficiently run core IT systems. Ascend makes technology the catalyst for business expansion. To learn more visit www.teamascend.com.
ABOUT M/C PARTNERS
Based in Boston, M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the communications, information technology services and media sectors. The firm has invested over $2.2 billion of capital into over 130 companies, generally investing in companies with enterprise values of $25 million to $250 million. Related current and prior investments include Cavalier Telephone, Carbon60, Ensono, Everstream, Fusepoint, Denovo, ICG Communications, Involta, Lightower, Neutral Connect Networks, NuVox, Thrive Networks and Zayo Group. The firm has strong institutional backing from the nation's leading pension funds and endowments as well as a long track record of success. For more information, visit www.mcpartners.com.