MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascension Property Services, a leading construction services house of brands, completed the acquisition of Liberty HVAC last month, the company's eighth acquisition in the past 24 months.
Liberty supplies HVAC and energy solutions for projects including new construction, replacement, retrofits and has a range of preventive maintenance offerings designed to drive value to customers.
Ascension Property Services is a house of brands committed to the success of its companies and was founded with the customer in mind as a response to the need for a reliable standard of service and singular point of contact for developers, general contractors, engineers and architects who are in need of multiple trade services. Ascension is dedicated to providing a streamlined network of first-rate services including HVAC, electrical contracting, low voltage/structured cabling, plumbing, window and door replacement, and painting solutions.
Liberty HVAC & Energy Services provides excellent work, product and customer service through meeting client needs and specifications in the HVAC and energy service industries. Liberty's outstanding team of individuals are personally dedicated to achieving optimum results for each and every project, big or small.
