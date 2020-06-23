DENVER, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent®, one of America's fastest growing sports nutrition companies, just announced a collection of Ascent products will now be available to consumers at select Kroger stores nationwide. Beginning the week of June 7, Kroger, the largest grocery retailer in the world, will carry Ascent Pre-Workout, Native Fuel Whey Protein, and Recovery Water.
Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world's most dominant athletes and organizations, including All Pro Running Back, Christian McCaffrey, 2x Fittest Woman on Earth and CrossFit athlete, Katrin Davidsdottir, and USA Weightlifting.
"Ascent has been growing steadily over the past four years thanks to a growing group of fitness-minded consumers realizing Ascent has the cleanest performance proteins on the market," said Paul Vraciu, General Manager of Ascent Protein. "Now that the world's largest grocery retail chain is carrying Ascent, we are thrilled our products can help even more athletes push themselves to naturally improve athletic performance from pre-workout to post-workout."
Ascent Recovery Water is a water-based beverage that offers 20g of high-quality protein with zero artificial ingredients, added electrolytes for hydration and only 100 calories to help athletes optimally recover post-workout. Kroger will carry Ascent Recovery Water in the Fruit Punch flavor. Ascent Recovery Water is Gluten Free, Soy Free, rBST/rBGH Free, and Informed Choice Certified.
One-pound bags of Native Fuel Whey Protein in two flavors--Chocolate and Vanilla Bean-- will also be on shelf at Kroger. Ascent's Whey Protein is a rapidly digesting protein ideal for consuming after a workout. It is made with native whey – the least processed whey protein available today. Ascent's Whey contains 25g of protein per scoop, 5.7 g BCAAs, and 2.7 grams of naturally occurring leucine.
Ascent Pre-Workout contains 150 mg of caffeine naturally sourced from coffee fruit extract and 250 mg of electrolytes for hydration and is a great source for clean energy before your workout. Kroger will carry the Raspberry Lemonade flavor.
Consistent with the high quality of the entire Ascent product line, Ascent's Whey Protein and Pre-Workout are made with zero artificial ingredients, Certified Gluten Free, soy free, rBST/rBGH free, and Informed Sport Certified, meaning they are third-party tested for any banned substances.
About The Kroger Co.: At The Kroger Co., we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
About Ascent Protein: Ascent Native Fuel® is the benchmark in protein purity and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent uses zero artificial ingredients and avoids harmful steps such as "bleaching." Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves -- going that extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge – Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.