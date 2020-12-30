OSLO, Norway, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.






                                   

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

   Amount (USD)              

                                   

Total, latest announcement

163,414

 

88.2272

 

 

1,594,538.23

                                   

42:

21 December 2020

 

3,404

 

102.5580

 

 

40,182.27

                                   

43:

                                   

22 December 2020

 

3,979

 

103.7518

 

47,392.70

                                   

44:

                                   

23 December 2020

 

3,112

 

103.6199

 

 

37,244.72

                                   

Total accumulated over week 52/2020

10,495

 

103.3255

 

124,819.69

                                   

Total accumulated during the
share buy-back programme

173,909

 

89.1383

 

 

1,719,357.92

 

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,008,156 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.81% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

