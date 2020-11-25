AALBORG, Denmark, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced a new order from a current Global HPC OEM. The order value is approximately USD 900,000 depending on final order details, with delivery in Q1 2021.

This is the 13th Data Center order announced this year, representing an aggregated value of USD 7.8 million

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).  

www.asetek.com 

For further information, please contact:

CEO and Founder André S. Eriksen
+45 2125 7076
Email: ceo@asetek.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-receives-order-from-existing-global-data-center-oem,c3243175

The following files are available for download:

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.