AALBORG, Denmark, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that its industry leading liquid cooling technology powers the new Fractal Design Celsius+ CPU coolers. The new Celsius+ CPU coolers provide gamers and enthusiasts enhanced performance, virtually silent operation and elegant design.
Fractal Design and Asetek worked together to create a whole new design aesthetic for the Celsius+, which introduces a stylish RGB-enabled glass cap over the pump. The Celsius+ Prisma coolers come with RGB fans while the Celsius+ Dynamic coolers include standard fans. Both new lines of Celsius+ AIOs are available in a range of radiator sizes for maximum heat dissipation.
"True to its roots in Swedish design, when envisioning its next generation of CPU coolers, Fractal wanted to provide builders robust performance, while enabling a clean build and a unique look," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "With our industry leading liquid cooling technology powering the new Celsius+ all-in-ones, gamers and DIY enthusiasts get advances in performance and reliability, and cool new pump cap aesthetics."
For more information on the Celsius+ CPU Coolers, visit https://www.fractal-design.com/products/water-cooling/.
To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.
About Fractal Design
Fractal Design is a leading designer and manufacturer of premium PC hardware including cases, cooling, power supplies, and accessories. Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Fractal Design has built a global reputation on innovative design, elegant aesthetic values, and solid build quality. For more information and product specifications, visit our new website: www.fractal-design.com
About Asetek
Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
