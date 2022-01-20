CLEVELAND, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASG, Division of Jergens, Inc. will be displaying their products and solutions for the assembly industry at Expo Manufactura in Monterrey, MX on February 15th-17th, 2022.
Known as the "Smart Manufacturing Show" in the industry, Expo Manufactura is the most advanced manufacturing event in Latin America. An annual event, this year will be the 27th edition of the show.
Monterrey is the perfect home for the tradeshow, as it is a hub for manufacturing. Global manufacturers from just about every industry have a presence in the area, with one of the major subsectors being domestic electronics and household appliances (tallying 30% of Mexico's exports). Kia, Daimler, and Caterpillar also have large facilities in the area.
Regarded as the Mexico's leading business forum, the show presents cutting edge technologies and applications for a diverse range of industries including aerospace, automotive, energy, medical devices, home appliances and electronics.
The ASG team will be exhibiting in Booth 1323 and has created fully interactive displays so attendees can see their tools in real-world applications. This will allow ASG to showcase the consistent threaded fastening results their customers have become accustomed to receiving from the company at Expo Manufactura.
The show allows visitors to register for free.
Learn More Here: https://expomanufactura.com.mx/en
