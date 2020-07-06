Technology and Media Maven and Accomplished Attorney Brings Deep Expertise in Rapid Growth Environments
NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) -- MDC Partners announced today that Asha Daniere was elected to its Board of Directors on June 25, 2020, and will also serve on the Audit Committee of the MDC Partners Board of Directors.
Daniere brings to the MDC Board of Directors deep experience driving growth for media and technology organizations. In senior roles over the last decade, Daniere has been instrumental in increasing value for a diverse set of global companies, in part through strategic decision-making and the execution of complex acquisitions. A seasoned corporate attorney, she also has significant experience assessing and mitigating regulatory and legal risk in public companies.
"Asha brings to MDC sophisticated experience in fast-moving media and technology companies," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of MDC Partners. "At this stage of our transformation, that expertise will be invaluable, particularly as we realize the true potential of data and creativity for marketers amidst a newly disrupted landscape. We have a real opportunity to upend the traditional models and outsmart the competition, and Asha will be an enormous asset to us as we do just that."
Asha Daniere is an independent strategic advisor to companies in the technology and media sectors. Previously, she served as EVP, Legal & Business Affairs at Blue Ant Media Inc., where she was instrumental in negotiating and closing M&A transactions, complex production and distribution deals and other key transactions, fueling the exponential growth of Blue Ant Media in a short period of time. She also worked closely with the company's Board of Directors and management team on strategic planning, exploring new acquisition opportunities and risk management.
Formerly, Daniere acted as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Score Media Inc. In addition to her experience as counsel to established media companies in Canada, Daniere practiced law in New York at White & Case LLP and subsequently as in-house counsel to The Topps Company, Inc. Daniere also acted as General Counsel at internet start-up Fun Technologies Inc.
Daniere is a current Board member of Canopy Rivers Inc., where she serves on the Audit Committee and chairs the Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committee. She is also a Board member of the Toronto International Film Festival.
"This is an extraordinarily exciting time to be joining MDC Partners," said Ms. Daniere. "The company's transformation over the last year has been both diligent and swift, bringing a distinctive and modern point of view to the industry. In my experience, smart pivots, operational rigor, and strategic investments are critical elements of sustainable growth and success, and I'm thrilled to be able to contribute to MDC at this crucial point in its journey."
