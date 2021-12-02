PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities, is pleased to announce that Asha Marwah Hamilton has joined their leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. Asha will play a crucial role in safeguarding and advancing the ALP standard in providing resources to families and communities throughout their nationwide expansion.
Asha has established over 20 years of experience in operational leadership positions within the healthcare industry, partnering with field teams in population health and various subspecialties. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Population Health at Sound Physicians. Previously, she advanced to the Divisional Vice President role at Davita Dialysis, where she had oversight of 50 clinics and 700 employees in the Dallas/Fort Worth, TX area.
"Asha is a seasoned and trusted leader who is aligned with our mission and shares our unyielding passion for helping families with autism live more fulfilling lives. We look forward to seeing her success in executing strategies that are key to meeting the changing needs in our field," said Gina T. Chang, Ph.D., BCBA-D, CEO of ALP.
Asha is especially impressed by ALP's mission-driven team, led by highly intelligent women in both clinical and operational lanes, who are dedicated to making a difference. Their outstanding leadership parallels the support philosophy she ascribes to - caring for a team, so they may care for those they serve.
"I'm proud to be joining this impactful organization whose vision and values distinctly align with my own. I'm looking forward to expanding our commitment to effectively serve our families who benefit from our fundamental care," said Asha.
ALP is a national leader in the special needs field for over 30 years. They are headquartered in Pasadena, CA, employ over 280 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and have a total workforce of 3,000, including Behavior Technicians providing in-home and in-clinic ABA-based care across the country. Services include: Applied Behavioral Analysis and additionally offer speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. Treatment is now offered in 19 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
