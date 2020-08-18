SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business & Technology (FSBT) at Ashford University has announced the formation of a new Masters of Business Administration (MBA) advisory committee. The advisory committee, comprised of industry leaders, innovators, and international entrepreneurs, will provide support and counsel to the academic leadership of the program, and offer expertise and experience by serving as advocates for the program.
"The MBA program is focused on providing practical, relevant, and applicable knowledge to its students," says Bob Daugherty, Dean of the Forbes School of Business & Technology, "By leveraging more than 100 years of respected business history from Forbes, the school gives our students unrivaled access to the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who are shaping the future of business. We are honored to have such an esteemed group of industry leaders provide insight and guidance to improve our MBA program."
The following business experts have been appointed to the new MBA advisory committee:
Kevin Allen, Founder and CEO, E.I. Games
Kevin Allen is founder and CEO of E.I. Games, a multiple award-winning games-based learning company that creates online simulations and courseware in emotional intelligence business skills, as well as diversity, inclusion, and equity. E.I. Games' courseware is used at companies including Google, Oracle, and Expedia, as well as universities such as Arizona State, Ashford University's Forbes School of Business & Technology, and Harvard School of Design. Allen also held leadership positions at top advertising agencies McCann Erickson, Lowe Worldwide, and the Interpublic Group. The author of the Wall Street Journal bestseller The Hidden Agenda: A Proven Way to Win Business and Create a Following, Allen is an adjunct professor of marketing at Florida Atlantic University and a fellow at Ball State University.
Dr. Chitra Anand, Author, Global Speaker, and Advisor to High-Growth Companies
Dr. Anand is a doctoral researcher, innovation and culture change keynote speaker, professor, author, and advisor to high growth companies. With more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, Dr. Anand previously served as head of communications for Microsoft Canada, director of marketing at Telus Corporation, and director of operations at Open Text. She is recognized as an expert in intrapreneurship, a concept which encourages people within an organization to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, creative thinking, and new ideas. Dr. Anand is the author of The Green House Approach: Cultivating Intrapreneurship in Companies and Organizations, a book about developing ground swell innovation from within organizations, which is now a required read for students in the Forbes School of Business & Technology's MBA program.
Dr. Charles Minnick, Lead MBA Faculty, FSBT; President Emeritus, Ashford University, Clinton Campus
Dr. Minnick serves as Lead Faculty for the MBA program and Professor in the Forbes School of Business & Technology. Dr. Minnick previously served as President of the Ashford residential and online campuses in Clinton, Iowa and as dean of the College of Business and Professional Studies at Ashford. An expert consultant in the areas of employee motivation, business ethics, team performance, and conflict management, he currently serves as board vice president for Mentor Clinton and in 2014 was appointed by then Iowa Governor Branstad to serve on the Iowa Commission of Volunteer Service. Dr. Minnick is the co-author of two books: The Five Functions of Effective Management, and Stay Engaged… It's Essential: Chunks of Leadership, Wisdom, and Knowledge to Improve Your Leadership Effectiveness.
Dr. Susan Sasiadek, Lead MBA Faculty, FSBT
Dr. Sasiadek is an associate professor in the Forbes School of Business & Technology. In addition to her role as lead faculty for the MBA program at Ashford, she has served on various committees, including the Faculty Senate, Student Rights and Responsibility Committee, and Chair for the BA in Business Administration Program Review, and Chair for the Instructional Quality Review Revision. Prior to joining Ashford, Dr. Sasiadek worked at various corporations, including Sears Telecatalog, Eli Lilly, and U.S. Bank. She also taught at a number of universities, including Bellevue University, Virginia College, and University of Arizona. Dr. Sasiadek volunteer service has included work with the State of Arizona Foster Care system and the Humane Society, and she is a certified Literacy Volunteer of America.
Dr. Maja Zelihic, Fulbright Specialist and FSBT Department Chair for Advanced Management Studies Division
Dr. Zelihic is a Fulbright Specialist and Department Chair of the Advanced Management Studies division in the Forbes School of Business & Technology. She also served as a Program Chair of the Master of Arts in Organizational Management (MAOM) and MBA programs. Dr. Zelihic served as the Chair of Professional Development and Scholarship committee at Ashford, which recommends professional development content and provides recommendations concerning faculty research. She also serves as a Global Partner with NAFSA: Association of International Educators. Dr. Zelihic was also a Program Chair of the Innovation Track at ABSEL (Association for Business Simulation & Experiential Learning). Dr. Zelihic has published more than 20 articles in various refereed journals, including Springer's Quality and Quantity Journal, Life Science Journal, Journal of American Business Review, and Journal of Strategic and International Studies.
Marty Zwilling, CEO, Startup Professionals, Inc.
Marty Zwilling is founder and CEO of Startup Professionals, Inc., a company that provides products and services to startup founders and small business owners. He has a 30-year track record of demonstrated results as an executive in IBM and Silicon Valley, as well as a consultant in business transformations, conducting due diligence for investors, mentoring new technical executives, and overseeing business development, customer service, and outsourcing both onshore and offshore. Zwilling publishes a daily blog for entrepreneurs, and dispenses advice on the subject of startups to a large online audience of over a million Twitter followers as @StartupPro. He has also contributed numerous articles to Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc, and the Huffington Post, and published three books: Do You Have What It Takes To Be An Entrepreneur?, Attracting an Angel, and StartupPro: How to Set Up and Grow a Tech Business.
