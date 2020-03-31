WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods Inc. today announced the appointment of Ashish Mallick as Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. Mallick will report to Del Monte Foods President and CEO, Greg Longstreet, and be responsible for all manufacturing, transportation and logistics, supply and demand planning, and engineering.
Mallick brings more than 30 years of experience in supply chain management to Del Monte Foods, having held leadership positions at prominent consumer packaged goods companies, including Pinnacle Foods, Church & Dwight Co., Clairol, and Dannon. During his career, Mallick has led supply chain transformation, increased plant productivity and efficiency, managed system implementation and integration, and improved capacity utilization. Mallick's experience spans across the food industry and household, personal care products.
Most recently Mallick served as Vice President, Supply Chain Strategies & Manufacturing Transformation for Pinnacle Foods overseeing products and operations spanning multiple categories. Mallick started his career in plant operations, quality, and engineering roles and brings broad experience in field operations and corporate responsibility.
"Ashish brings tremendous supply chain experience to Del Monte Foods and will help lead our transformation efforts and the execution of our Asset Light strategy," said Greg Longstreet, President, and CEO, Del Monte Foods. "Our supply chain continues to be at the heart of what we do at Del Monte and Ashish will help us continue our tradition of excellence as we modernize and contemporize our supply chain systems, structure, and process."
"I am impressed with the quality and tradition of excellence I have found within Del Monte's supply chain and look forward to helping the company innovate, evolve, and enhance performance," said Mallick. "My family and I look forward to relocating to California this summer."
Mallick joins at an exciting time as the Del Monte brand continues to innovate in new categories and expand its product line. As Growers of Good, Del Monte's supply chain has helped differentiate the legacy brand as an industry leader in quality, service, and sustainability.
About Del Monte Foods
Del Monte Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers, distributors, and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Our brands include Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.
Del Monte Foods has a legacy of innovation and providing accessible nutrition to the American public, making it an iconic brand for over a century. In recent years, Del Monte Foods has been innovating from within, leveraging their history as one of the original plant-based food companies, their size and structure to transform their business and expand their product portfolio.
Del Monte Foods is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information on Del Monte Foods, visit www.delmontefoods.com.
