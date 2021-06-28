DETROIT, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cascade Partners, LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Ashley Gray to director. An accomplished professional, Ashley brings a range of experience in corporate development and merger and acquisition advisory services.
"Ashley brings the energy and experience that we were looking for in a director. We're fortunate to have such an accomplished professional moving into a leadership position in the company." — Ron Reed, Managing Director at Cascade Partners.
Her drive and commitment to clients lends heavily to the strategic business partnerships we strive to establish and nurture as an investment bank. Prior to working at Cascade, Ashley focused on supporting sell-side transactions, capital raise, and business valuations for privately held companies. Ms. Gray has been instrumental in navigating several complex transactions, including the sale of Capitol Supply to Style Crest, Inc., during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms. Gray holds a Masters of Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting, with Honors, from Grand Valley State University's Seidman College of Business.
"I'm appreciative that Cascade's senior team has provided me with the opportunity to continue to grow with the company." Says Gray. "It's been exciting to see how the firm and team has developed over my tenure and I'm grateful and eager for the opportunity to continue to help drive growth and leading the team. We have a great team and strong traction in 2021 and I'm thrilled to see what we can accomplish."
As director, Ashley will work on deal origination and transaction execution, as well as leading a team of analysts and associates. Her experience spans a variety of industries, including healthcare, precision metal manufacturing, plastic thermoforming, business services, and industrials.
About: Cascade Partners is a mid-west investment banking firm with expertise assisting companies with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and financings across a range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, business services and technology. With over 200 years of combined experience as operators, investors and advisors, Cascade brings a holistic approach to the transaction success whether acquiring, selling or financing a business.
