WASHINGTON, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE-USA is honored to announce two world-class keynote speakers for EVOPro, a free virtual event coming on 1 September. Building on the success of EVO 1.0 in June, EVOPro will challenge career-oriented professionals to expand their skill set, while supplying useful insights from "Big Thinkers" in industry, to take their careers to the next level.
Opening keynote speaker Ashley Stahl is a counterterrorism professional turned career coach, public speaker, and author. Through her best-selling book, viral TEDx talks, online courses, and hit podcast, Ashley has helped clients in more than 30 countries build confidence and discover their best career path. She has a monthly career column in Forbes and has also been featured in outlets such as CBS, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and Chicago Tribune.
Joe Grand, aka Kingpin, will take the stage for EVOPro's second keynote. A computer engineer, hardware hacker, and the founder of Grand Idea Studio, Joe loves to create, explore, manipulate, and teach about electronic devices. He was a member of the legendary hacker group L0pht Heavy Industries and participated in the infamous 1998 testimony about computer security vulnerabilities before the United States Senate Governmental Affairs Committee. He also co-hosted Discovery Channel's Prototype This, a show that followed the real-life design process of a unique engineering prototype every episode.
Rounding out the program, EVOPro will feature an exciting panel about The Future of Technology and Its Impact on Society, sponsored by IEEE Computer Society. Exploring that topic are panelists Tom Conte, Associate Dean for Research at the Georgia Institute of Technology and former IEEE Computer Society President; Anita Carleton, Software Solutions Division Director at the Software Engineering Institute of Carnegie Mellon University; Yolanda Gil, Senior Director for Strategic AI and Data Science Initiatives at the Information Sciences Institute of the University of Southern California; and host Maxim Jago, award-winning filmmaker, screenwriter, futurist, public speaker, and Director of The Creativity Conference.
"We are thrilled to bring together such an outstanding set of speakers under one virtual roof," said Kate Duncan, 2021 IEEE-USA President. "Their experience and insight will create thought-provoking discussions that will help EVOPro attendees stay at the forefront of their industry."
Now more than ever — changing times demand an Evolution of You™ and IEEE-USA's EVO Conferences will help you navigate today's complex career landscape.
EVOPro will take place 1 September 2021 from 1-4 pm ET. Register today for free!
You can also register now for the final free virtual EVO event of the year: EVO 2.0, coming on 3 November. And if you missed EVO 1.0, you can watch it on-demand on IEEE-USA's YouTube channel.
