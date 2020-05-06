COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidHealth is pleased to announce that Asif Ahmad has joined the physician-owned radiology management company as Chief Executive Officer. After conducting a nationwide search, LucidHealth's Board of Directors has appointed Asif Ahmad as CEO. Ahmad succeeds Marcia Flaherty who will be retiring after a 20-year tenure with the physician-led organization. Flaherty will continue to serve on the LucidHealth Board of Directors for the growing radiology management company.
Mr. Ahmad is a recognized leader in the healthcare services and information technology industry and has spent the last 28 years working at some of the most well-known healthcare organizations and academic institutions in the country. Prior to LucidHealth, Ahmad held various senior executive roles including CEO of Dimensional Dental and CEO of Anthelio Healthcare, where he transformed a traditional business process outsourcing the company into a technology-enabled service provider serving over 60 million patients and 100,000 healthcare professionals and providers. As Sr. Vice President, Information & Technology Services at McKesson Specialty Health, he was responsible for national business segments and strategic development of innovative technologies, processes and products. Before joining McKesson, a Fortune 20 Global Company, he served as VP, Diagnostic Services/CIO and Associate Dean at Duke University Health System & Medical Center. He was also CIO/CTO and Chair of the Clinical Technology Council at The Ohio State University Health System and Medical Center. Ahmad also serves on the Board of Directors of Hanger (NYSE) Inc., the world's premier provider of orthotic and prosthetic services.
"I am honored to be the next CEO of LucidHealth," said Ahmad. "What makes LucidHealth unique is our approach to delivering the highest quality subspecialized radiology services to our patients irrespective of rural or urban setting. This is built on a distinct partnership model for community radiology enabled through highly innovative technology solutions."
Ahmad's experience spans software development, strategic planning, product management, clinical operations, patient care and safety and informatics/IT. "Asif is a strategic thinker with a clear understanding of technology in the healthcare space. His expertise in specialty care combined with his comprehensive experience as a leader will help write the next chapter of LucidHealth," said Dr. Mark Alfonso, Chief Medical Officer, LucidHealth.
Asif earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The Max M. Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University, a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Biomedical/Medical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, Pakistan.
About LucidHealth:
LucidHealth is a physician-owned and led radiology management company. We partner with radiology groups to provide the technology and resources to increase the strategic value of their practices nationwide. Our focus on quality outcomes supported by strong physician engagement provides a unique organizational structure serving as a solid foundation. Our belief is that all patients should have access to the highest quality of subspecialized imaging care, regardless of facility size or location. Our mission is to empower independent radiology groups to deliver world-class, subspecialized care to all patients within the communities they serve. For more information, please visit http://www.lucidhealth.com.
About Excellere Partners:
Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $1.36 billion of committed capital across Fund I, Fund II and Fund III, specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to build industry leaders. The firm employs a proven research-driven, top down investment strategy, and supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value creation process designed to enhance corporate and operational infrastructure to enable scalability and rapid growth. Excellere's investments are focused on differentiated and growth-oriented companies positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macro-economic and demographic trends. The Firm's targeted industry sectors include healthcare; industrial technology and services; and business services. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellerepartners.com/.