SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AspenHR, a professional employer organization (PEO) providing white-glove HR solutions to the world's leading alternative investment funds and their portfolio companies, announced today that it has partnered with Aetna to offer a large group, medical plan to the national marketplace. The partnership enables AspenHR to provide cost-effective, high quality medical insurance to their clients and the broader market. As a result, AspenHR's clients will be able to effectively compete for top talent in the market and offer their employees a Fortune-500 caliber benefit package.
"Partnering with Aetna appealed to us given their strength as a leading carrier that is also deeply experienced and committed to the PEO industry," said AspenHR CEO Mark Sinatra. "We serve clients across the country, so it's essential to have a national network that meets the needs of our client base."
AspenHR will offer its clients various plan designs featuring low, mid-range and high deductibles on PPO, EPO and HMO networks. By offering the Aetna medical plan, clients will have greater buying power and rate stability, which will minimize unexpected increases and help them better budget and manage expenses.
"We are excited to offer Aetna to our clients. Emerging fund managers and even established fund managers are challenged with providing their employees with high-quality, cost-effective medical insurance since they typically have fewer than 100 employees. Now we have a great solution to this problem," said AspenHR COO and Co-founder Jenny Souksavath Thear.
About AspenHR
Founded in 2017, Aspen HR is a professional employer organization (PEO) providing white-glove HR solutions to the world's leading alternative investment funds and their portfolio companies. AspenHR provides concierge human resources management services that include, employee benefits consulting and administration, payroll and payroll tax administration, workers' compensation insurance programs, HR compliance, HR training, and HR cloud technology. AspenHR's white-glove experience model has resulted in 100% client retention in 2021. For more information, visit www.aspenhr.com
