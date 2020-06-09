COLUMBUS, Ga., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion Health Resources ("Aspirion" or "the Company"), a technology-enabled revenue cycle management healthcare company, announced today that it has combined with Liberty Billing & Consulting Services, Inc. ("Liberty"), a healthcare organization focused on solving complex claims challenges for hospitals in the New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania markets.
Aspirion and Liberty collectively serve over 500 clients in 41 states. As a combined company, Aspirion offers clients solutions to their most challenging revenue cycle needs including motor vehicle accident (MVA), worker's compensation (WC), Veteran's Affairs (VA), TriCare, Medicaid Eligibility & Enrollment (E&E), out-of-state Medicaid (OSM), denials, and COVID claims expertise.
"Aspirion has been and will continue to be a trusted partner to industry leaders who recognize our capabilities and commitment to optimizing otherwise challenging reimbursements," said Jason Erdell, Chief Executive Officer of Aspirion. "We admire the organization that founders Ellen and Steve Tabor developed through Liberty Billing over the past 30 years. Beyond its strategic geographic footprint, Liberty also brings additional solutions that will help us further support complex revenue cycle management (RCM). Together we can invest in and modernize these solutions on our proprietary Compass platform, which will make them accessible to all our clients."
Kevin Barrett, Chairman of the Board of Aspirion, added, "This transaction is consistent with our strategy of combining with like-minded, hospital-focused RCM companies. We remain committed to partnering with small businesses and pursuing strategic acquisitions in the current environment."
"As founders of this company, we chose to merge with Aspirion because of their intense focus on customer care and unwavering desire to be the partner of choice in specialty claim collections for hospitals and providers – as evidenced by their high-ranking KLAS scores," stated Steve and Ellen Tabor. "We look forward to the growth our combined companies can achieve together."
This marks Aspirion's third transaction in the last 18 months and further expands the services the Company provides to their customers. The Company's M&A and strategic partnership plan is complemented by a track record of new client wins and service expansion within existing clients. According to a recently released KLAS survey, Aspirion received one of the highest rankings among healthcare RCM vendors in customer service. According to their website, KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996.
Aspirion was advised by McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Grant Thornton LLP and Lockton Companies LLC. Liberty was advised by Corporate Advisory Solutions LLC.
About Aspirion Health Resources
Aspirion helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue from motor vehicle accidents, workers compensation, the Veteran's Administration, and Tricare as well as out-of-state Medicaid, Medicaid eligibility, underpayments and denials. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure that providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that providers, hospitals, and their staff can focus on patient care. Aspirion is wholly owned by Aquiline Capital Partners, LLC. To learn more about Aspirion, visit aspirion.com.
About Liberty Billing & Consulting Services
Liberty provides a full range of healthcare RCM solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and has over 44 healthcare professionals on staff helping to resolve complex claims for their hospital and provider clients. Liberty is headquartered in Wayne, NJ.
About Aquiline Capital Partners LLC
Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses across the financial services sector in financial technology, insurance, investment management, business services, credit, and healthcare. The firm has $5.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit: www.aquiline.com.
