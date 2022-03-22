COLUMBUS, Ga., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aspirion, a leader in technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management, announced today that it has named Stacy Gibbons as Chief Operating Officer. In this role Gibbons will lead all shared service functions that support Aspirion's broad, yet focused complex revenue reimbursement service lines.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome Stacy to the Aspirion team," said Jason Erdell, CEO of Aspirion. "Our tremendous growth driven by our commitment to unparalleled collections proficiency and elevated client experience has established Aspirion as the leader in complex reimbursements for hospital systems. Stacy will play a critical role in helping us maintain and improve our service quality as so many more organizations choose Aspirion. Stacy's strategic agility and focus on operational excellence will help us deliver our unique client experience on a much broader scale."
Gibbons' career spans over 25 years in healthcare at leading provider-focused healthcare organizations including R1 and Huron Consulting. More recently, Gibbons has held executive positions directly within provider organizations at CityMD and Health Plus Management. Gibbons holds a BA in International Relations from Stanford University and an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.
About Aspirion
Aspirion helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue from motor vehicle accidents, workers compensation, the Veteran's Administration, and Tricare as well as out-of-state Medicaid, Medicaid eligibility, underpayments, and denials. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure that providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that providers, hospitals, and their staff can focus on patient care. Aspirion is wholly owned by Aquiline Capital Partners, LLC.
Media Contact
Erin Haynie, Aspirion, 706-256-5203, erin.haynie@aspirion.com
SOURCE Aspirion