LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce technology company Assembly announced that Ben Warner has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Warner joins Assembly with broad experience in corporate and operational finance, most recently serving as VP of Finance at Clutter, a full-service storage and logistics service backed by Sequoia Capital and Softbank. While at Clutter, Mr. Warner oversaw strategic planning, budgeting, accounting and legal affairs. During his time at Clutter, Mr Warner played an integral role in scaling the company's storage and logistics network and software to serve over 1,000 cities and towns.
"Ben brings a unique set of experiences on both the finance and operational side at early and late stage start-ups. We are extremely excited to have him on the leadership team as he will be critical in helping us scale," said Sandeep Kella, Assembly's CEO.
Prior to Clutter, Mr. Warner served as VP of Finance at Omaze, an online fundraising platform. While at Omaze, Mr. Warner was responsible for analytics, business planning, accounting and legal affairs and built out an administrative framework to legally operate online charity sweepstakes in over 100 countries.
"I am thrilled to be joining a team that has built something that matters so much to its customers. Happy customers are the foundation of any great business and I can't wait to help drive it forward," said Mr. Warner.
About Assembly
Assembly is focused on acquiring and building industry-leading software and services that empower e-commerce merchants to more effectively run their businesses. Its long-term mission is to assist millions of merchants in their growing need to adopt new technology, regardless of where they sell their products and services. Assembly is backed by Providence Strategic Growth.
