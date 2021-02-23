HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Living, a Houston-based leader in the property management sector, announced today that it grew more than 60% in 2020 and now manages a portfolio of over $15 billion in real estate with more than 100,000 units across the nation. This makes the firm one of the largest property management providers in the U.S.
Within the last year, Asset Living acquired three different organizations, including Poetic, a digital focused creative agency, Shelton Residential, an Arizona-based property management firm, and Alpha Barnes Real Estate, a Dallas-based property management firm.
Through those strategic acquisitions, Asset Living expanded its affordable housing, single family home rentals and senior housing divisions. Along with its expansion into these new verticals, the company still focused heavily on growing its core business and achieved double digit organic growth in 2020 – all while being named the top third-party manager by Student Housing Business for the 10th consecutive year.
Ryan McGrath, CEO of Asset Living, said that the company has been planning for this strategic growth for the past few years and that despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, Asset Living stayed the course and achieved its goal. Looking ahead, McGrath projects the company could reach a total of $20 billion in assets under management by the end of 2021.
"We have an exceptional team that is predisposed to overcoming obstacles and our teams on the front lines stayed focused on serving our residents and clients, allowing us to build new partnerships throughout the industry," added McGrath.
Through the acquisitions, Asset Living amplified its presence in the southwest and is now in 109 new cities throughout Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. The company now has additional offices in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Texas as well as Phoenix, Arizona. Additionally, through Asset Living's organic growth and these acquisitions, the company grew its staff by more than 50 percent over the course of 15 months.
"With so many Americans unemployed due to the pandemic, we are proud to say we were able to hire nearly 1,800 people in 2020," added McGrath. "Throughout the year, I've had team members reach out to share with us what their job means to them during such an unprecedented time, especially when their family and friends have found themselves furloughed or out of work. I'm proud to say that we were able to keep our team members employed and we could focus on growth throughout 2020."
McGrath added that one of the primary benefits of continuing to grow Asset Living is to be able to recruit and hire the very best people in the industry. "It's of the utmost importance for us to create new opportunities to attract and reward the best talent. We will always continue innovating and investing in people, processes and technology."
As Asset Living continues to grow throughout 2021, it will persist in being the best for its employees and clients and actively pursue bigger and better opportunities for them both.
For more information about Asset Living, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.
###
About Asset Living
Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.
Media Contact
Sabrina Leon, Serendipit Consulting, 6236959411, sabrina@serendipitconsulting.com
SOURCE Asset Living