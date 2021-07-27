NEEDHAM, Mass., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlatformQ Education, the leader in digital strategy development and custom-branded engagement software, and the Association of Presbyterian Colleges and Universities (APCU) today announced a strategic partnership to support APCU members. This partnership will provide APCU-member institutions with access to PlatformQ Education's industry insights for virtual engagement strategy development as well as opportunities to leverage the market-leading Conduit platform to develop institutionally-branded video streaming and engagement resources for prospective student and alumni engagement.
PlatformQ Education is the developer of Conduit: The Center of Virtual Student Engagement. Conduit enables colleges and universities to develop branded institutional platforms to host live and on demand content for continuous prospective student and alumni engagement. This empowers admissions and fundraising officers to build a robust experience for their audience without any coding or technology development experience while also leveraging PlatformQ Education's team of strategic consultants and production support to craft meaningful content in support conversion and yield.
"PlatformQ Education cemented itself as the market leader in developing interactive institutionally-branded platforms for colleges and universities seeking to connect with their constituents beyond what platforms like Zoom and Webex alone can provide," said Jeff Arnold, Executive Director for the Association of Presbyterian Colleges and Universities. Arnold continued, "We look forward to partnering with PlatformQ Education to help our member institutions elevate their engagement efforts during these unprecedented times."
Gil Rogers, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Marketing and Outreach for PlatformQ Education said, "The alliance between PlatformQ Education and APCU allows us to build on successes we've seen with partners like Eckerd College (FL) and recent additions like Lees-McCrae College (NC) while broadening the scope of our support for these unique institutions and their students."
APCU will host an exclusive webcast to share the specific framework of the partnership and the opportunities it creates for members. Additionally, PlatformQ Education is available for individual consultations. Interested institutions should contact Drew Miller, Director of College Partnerships, at dmiller@platformq.com.
About PlatformQ Education
PlatformQ Education helps colleges and universities virtualize their online engagement strategies. With its suite of products and managed services, including Conduit, Campus Connect live chat, global SMS and email automation, PlatformQ Education enables institutions to meaningfully engage with students, parents, and counselors at every stage of the engagement process. Whether the goal is to increase applications or influence accepted students' decisions, or reach and engage alumni, hundreds of institutions rely on PlatformQ Education to support their conversion and yield goals every day.
