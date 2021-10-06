LAGRANGE, Ga., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Association Services Group, LLC, (ASG) is excited to announce the transition of company ownership from owner and President Charles Hall to existing management partners and veteran association management professionals, Caitlin Hyatt, Samantha Kilgore, and Katie Oxford.
ASG is an AMC Institute accredited association management company (AMC) that provides strategic management and day-to-day services for trade and non-profit organizations. ASG currently serves 28 client organizations on a regional, national, and international scale.
Hall, who founded the company in 1995, will continue to serve as a senior liaison to ASG client partners as he prepares for retirement in the coming year.
"I am very excited to complete the transition of ASG ownership to this very capable and professional management team," said Hall. "We strategically began this process in 2017 and ASG is now blessed with new, dynamic ownership dedicated to taking the company to the next level of service. I am totally confident Katie, Caitlin and Samantha have the commitment to quality client service that has been the hallmark of ASG over the past 26 years."
Katie Oxford, Certified Association Executive, will be ASG's new Chief Executive Officer. Oxford began her career in association management in 2013 and most recently served as ASG's Director of Operations. "ASG has a culture deeply rooted in top-notch service to our client associations, and we are all so excited to continue to lead and develop our team to the next level of that standard," she said. Oxford graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Business. Her eight-year career at ASG has led to a unique specialty in financial management, operations, and strategy.
Caitlin Hyatt and Samantha Kilgore will be Chief Client Officer (CCO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), respectively.
Hyatt joined the ASG team in 2012 after gaining experience in the association management space through a job with Atlanta-based international management firm Kellen Company. Hyatt has served as an account manager for several national professional societies and trade organizations. As CCO, Hyatt will direct client relations, partnerships, and the leadership training and development of ASG's team of more than 30 employees.
Kilgore, an agricultural communications graduate from the University of Georgia, began her tenure at ASG as an intern in 2012. There she discovered a passion for helping organizations meet their goals for growth and program development. Today, Kilgore serves as an account manager for organizations ranging from agriculture and trade to STEM advocacy and media relations. As CMO, Kilgore will direct ASG brand development and develop overall client communication strategies.
Outsourced management of nonprofit trade associations and professional societies is a growing industry. Association management firms provide full-service management to more than 1,800 associations and project support to 900 associations nationwide.
ABOUT ASSOCIATION SERVICES GROUP, LLC
ASG is a Georgia-based association management company that provides professional management services to regional, national, and international trade associations, membership societies, and not-for-profit organizations. Currently, ASG serves 18 full-service clients and 11 project services clients with a staff of 33 employees. ASG is one of only 79 ANSI/AMC Institute accredited management firms in the country and is in LaGrange, Georgia.
Media Contact
Rebekah Lee, Association Services Group, +1 7068458575, comms@asginfo.net
SOURCE Association Services Group