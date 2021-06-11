LAKE MARY, Fla., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce B&H Insurance, LLC. (BHI) of Newark, DE has joined AssuredPartners. BHI is the first acquisition in June and the 20th acquisition in 2021. The team of 26 will remain under the leadership of John Boykin, President and CEO of BHI. The agency currently reports $8 million in annualized revenues.
John Boykin said, "At BHI, we are incredibly excited to be the first AssuredPartners agency in The First State. The decision to join AssuredPartners will further align with our mission of maintaining a client-focused culture while offering ample growth opportunity to our valued employees."
AssuredPartners Regional President, Brian Bair stated, "At AssuredPartners, we focus on partnering with agencies that demonstrate a dedication to growth and partners who value building lasting relationships, and because of that, we are more than happy to have the team from BHI join our operations."
"At AssuredPartners we're not just in the insurance business, we are in the business of developing strong, lasting relationships," said Randy Larsen, President of AssuredPartners. "With this acquisition, we have gained an organization whose vision and values align strongly with what AssuredPartners stands for. We are thrilled to have them on our team."
For more information on the B&H Insurance, please visit: http://www.bhi365.com
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits and personal lines through consulting and services. With over 8,000 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
