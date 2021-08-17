LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce that Baldwin Insurance Agency, Inc. and Welsh & Parker Insurance Agency, Inc. of Wayland, MA has joined AssuredPartners. Baldwin | Welsh & Parker is the 2nd acquisition in August and the 30th acquisition in 2021. The team of 27 will remain under the leadership of Baldwin | Welsh & Parker's President, David D'Orlando, and Vice President, Steven Joyce.
David D'Orlando said, "Since 1865, Baldwin | Welsh & Parker has been staffed by proven professionals committed to serving the insurance needs of all of our customers. We are excited to expand upon those services with our newly formed partnership with AssuredPartners."
"At AssuredPartners, we focus on partnering with agencies that demonstrate a dedication to growth and partners who value building lasting relationships," Lauren Yurick, AssuredPartners Regional President stated. "Because of this, we are more than pleased to have the team from Baldwin | Welsh & Parker join our operations."
"We are excited about the continued growth in the northeast region and look forward to having the talented team and exceptional clients of Baldwin | Welsh & Parker join AssuredPartners," said AssuredPartners President, Randy Larsen.
For more information on Baldwin | Welsh & Parker, please visit: http://www.baldwinweb.com.
Baldwin | Welsh & Parker agency was represented by PhiloSmith Securities.
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits and personal lines through consulting and services. With over 8,000 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
