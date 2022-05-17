Arizona Insurance Company Joins National Broker
LAKE MARY, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce that Duley-Bolwar & Associates, Inc. (Duley Bolwar Pederson) of Scottsdale, Arizona has joined AssuredPartners. The team will remain under the current operational leadership of Andy Bolwar, Charles Duley and John Pederson. Duley Bolwar Pederson has been in business since 1970.
"We are committed to managing our business with integrity and the highest ethical standards, and we are excited to continue to do business in that manner, but now with additional resources with AssuredPartners," said Andy Bolwar.
Charles Duley said about the acquisition, "The decision to join AssuredPartners meant that we truly found a partner that will enable us to grow and continue fulfilling our passion for client service."
"Our clients and our associates are our top priority, and we value the commitment to our future that AssuredPartners will bring to us through their national platform," stated John Pederson about the new partnership.
Dave Tacha, Mountain West Regional President at AssuredPartners, said, "Duley Bolwar Pederson has core values that are synonymous with AssuredPartners mission and commitment to client success. We are pleased to have the employees and clients of Duley Bolwar Pederson join AssuredPartners and are looking forward to our continued growth together."
"Duley Bolwar Pederson will bring additional employee benefits and risk management services to clients in a way that is reflective of AssuredPartners principles," stated AssuredPartners President Randy Larsen. "Their partnership is a great addition in the greater Phoenix area and AssuredPartners. We welcome them and look forward to the continued service for individuals and businesses."
For more information on Duley Bolwar Pederson, please visit: https://www.dbpbenefits.com/
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits through consulting and services. With over 7,500 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, call 513-624-1779, email jamie.reinert@assuredpartners.com or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Reinert, AssuredPartners, 513-624-1779, jamie.reinert@assuredpartners.com
SOURCE AssuredPartners