LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce that Employee One Benefit Solutions, LLC (EONE) of Baltimore, MD has joined AssuredPartners. This marks the 27th acquisition in 2021. The team of 54 will remain under the leadership of Managing Partners, Brenndan Mohler and Todd Sullivan. The agency currently reports over $25 million in combined annualized revenues.
"Employee One Benefit Solutions focuses on leading the way in benefits consulting and management. Both agencies combine expertise, experience, technology and innovation in order to help our clients grow and improve their organizations. We are excited to join AssuredPartners and operate towards the same goals and client focus," Mohler stated.
"EONE is a great fit into the AssuredPartners Employee Benefits operations," Brian Bair, AssuredPartners Regional President stated. "We are pleased to have their talented team join us."
"The partnership with EONE will allow us to continue to deliver the highest level of service with the best solutions on the employee benefits platform. We welcome all clients and employees to AssuredPartners," said AssuredPartners President, Randy Larsen.
