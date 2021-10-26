LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Jones & Maulding Insurance Agency (Jones & Maulding) located in Oxnard, CA. This marks the fourth acquisition in October and the 37th in 2021. The team of 11 will remain under the leadership of President, Tim Jones and Vice President, Michael Jones. The agency currently reports $2.1 million in annualized revenues.
"Since Jones & Maulding founding in 1952, we have been dedicated to quality service and low rates our community can count on. Partnering with AssuredPartners will allow us to enhance our operations on a national level," Jones said.
"At AssuredPartners we are dedicated to constructing organic relationships with clients and we value the success and commitment our new partner will bring to our region," Greg Van Ness, AssuredPartners Regional President stated. "We look forward to teaming with Jones & Maulding and their clients."
"Jones & Maulding brings a solid reputation to the marketplace and we are pleased to further develop our California operations with our new partner. We would like to welcome the staff and clients to AssuredPartners." said AssuredPartners President, Sean Smith.
