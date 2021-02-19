LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce that Kainos Partners, Inc. (Kainos) of Jersey Village, TX has joined AssuredPartners. The team of 7 will remain under the leadership of Gary Jurney, President of Kainos. The agency currently reports $2 million in annualized revenues.
Gary Jurney said, "Our team is committed to our vision of providing excellent service, integrity and leadership in employee benefits and personal financial services. Choosing to partner with AssuredPartners is an exciting opportunity which allows us to spread our operations into a national platform."
"At AssuredPartners, we focus on partnering with agencies that demonstrate a dedication to growth and partners who value building lasting relationships. Because of this, we are more than pleased to have the team from Kainos join our operations," said AssuredPartners Regional President, Randy Russell.
"We are excited to have found a new partner with Kainos as they join our mission of expanding through our growing footprint. We welcome the team and their clients to AssuredPartners," said AssuredPartners CEO, Tom Riley.
