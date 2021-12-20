LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce Medallion Wealth Management, Inc. (Medallion) of Sewickley, PA has joined AssuredPartners. Medallion is the fourth acquisition in November and the 43rd acquisition in 2021. The team of 12 will remain under the leadership of President, Arthur Hazen. The firm currently reports $3 million in annualized revenues.
Hazen stated, "At Medallion Wealth Management, our mission is to achieve, enhance and preserve the wealth of our clients. We are honored to be the newest addition to AssuredPartners, a company whose focus is also on building rock solid relationships. This partnership will not only enhance but complement our existing capabilities."
AssuredPartners Regional President, Todd Stocksdale said, "We are pleased to have expanded our operations in Pennsylvania with the addition of Medallion, whose vision and values align strongly with what AssuredPartners stands for. We are thrilled to have this team and clientele join us."
"We are excited to have this talented team join AssuredPartners, helping us continue to deliver the highest level of service in Pennsylvania," said Randy Larsen, President of AssuredPartners. "We want to welcome the team and clients to AssuredPartners."
