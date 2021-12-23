LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce the acquisition of Pierce Group Benefits, LLC (Pierce) of Holly Springs, NC. Pierce is the third acquisition in December and the 46th acquisition in 2021. The team of 80 will remain under the leadership of Chris Pierce, President. The agency currently reports $19 million in annualized revenues.
Pierce stated, "At Pierce Group Benefits, it's our mission to provide our clients with the best benefits and superior service. We know that joining AssuredPartners will give us access to a wealth of industry expertise and broad product offering that we can provide to our clients."
AssuredPartners Regional President, John Stephens, said, "Finding alignment with a client-focused partner is essential to our growth at AssuredPartners. We are pleased to have found that with our newest acquisition, Pierce."
"We are excited to partner with Pierce. They are the leading regional provider of employee benefits to the public sector, and the perfect complement to our existing footprint throughout our growing presence in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina," said Sean Smith, President of AssuredPartners. "We want to welcome the team and clients to AssuredPartners."
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits and personal lines through consulting and services. With over 8,000 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
