LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce The Vanner Group, Inc. & Vanner Benefits, LLC (Vanner) have joined AssuredPartners. Vanner is the 6th acquisition in October and the 39th acquisition in 2021. The team of 41 will remain under the leadership of Ralph Vanner, Tom Vanner, William Quinn, Mark Byrne and John Daughton. Daughton will serve as agency president going forward. The agency currently reports $7.5 million in annualized revenues.
Daughton stated, "At Vanner, we don't just sell insurance, we work closely with clients to help them make important and informed decisions every day when it comes to protection and their future. We are looking forward to expanding those services with AssuredPartners."
AssuredPartners Regional President, Lauren Yurick said, "AssuredPartners is pleased to have extended our operations in New York with the addition of Vanner. Enhancing our capabilities and client offerings will allow for our continued growth for all as true partners."
"We are pleased to have these talented teams join us and combine the strengths of our new partners," said Randy Larsen, President of AssuredPartners. "At AssuredPartners we are truly identifying the best partners, in the best places to allow for growth with exceptional services and solutions for our clients."
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits and personal lines through consulting and services. With over 8,000 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
